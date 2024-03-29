Alva woman charged in DUI 2021 deaths of father, 2 daughters relocated to Hendry County

Jail records indicate Anne Lang, 41, remained in the Hendry County Jail on Friday morning without bond.

Less than three days after the Lakeland-area apprehension of an Alva woman accused of fleeing as her court date approached, she's again in Hendry County custody.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshalls, Florida Highway Patrol troopers located Lang near Lakeland on Tuesday evening. She's accused in the drunken driving deaths of a LaBelle father and his teen daughters.

Lang faces seven counts of DUI, including three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

In the Jan. 20, 2021, crash, Lang was driving her 2011 BMW east on State Road 80, in the vicinity of County Road 78A, more than 100 mph.

The car she was driving rear-ended a Chevrolet, resulting in the death of the Chevrolet driver, Enedino Galindo, 42, as well as daughters Keanna, 13, and Aryana, 15, all of LaBelle.

Lang was the sole occupant of the BMW.

Troopers said her blood-alcohol level was 0.22. In Florida, the legal limit is 0.08.

Court records indicate Lang's next due in court Monday before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier.

