Some alums feel blindsided after Gov. Lee signs bill to replace TSU Board of Trustees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Tennessee State University (TSU) alumni shared their thoughts with News 2 about both the vacated Board of Trustees and the new one appointed by Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday.

TSU has a very devoted alumni base that cares deeply for the university, so many alums were floored to learn of the board’s removal.

House Republicans talked about only removing some board members, but they walked away from that compromise on Thursday, March 28. Several Democrats voiced their concerns with that decision.

“I feel like it was a very harsh move to vacate the complete board at one time,” said Charles Cook, who has both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from TSU. “I was on board for the idea of maybe vacating three spots and getting three new fresh ideas and fresh faces in.”

Cook believes the state should have waited until a new president was appointed, seeing as TSU’s current president, Dr. Glenda Glover, is retiring at the end of the school year.

On Thursday evening — within hours of signing the bill vacating the TSU Board of Trustees — Lee’s office announced the newly-appointed board members, all of whom are TSU alumni:

Trevia Chatman, president of Bank of America Memphis

Jeffery Norfleet, provost and vice president for administration at Shorter College

Marquita Qualls, founder and principal of Entropia Consulting

Terica Smith, deputy mayor and director of human resources for Madison County

Charles Traughber, general counsel for the division of real estate, retail, and financial services at Bridgestone Americas

Dwayne Tucker, CEO of LEAD Public Schools

Kevin Williams, president and CEO of GAA Manufacturing

Dakasha Winton, senior vice president and chief government relations officer at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Alums said they hope the new board will find the right fit to keep the TSU family together.

“What the new president has to understand [is] that you’re coming into an already-built space, kind of a small community, but very, very loving,” TSU alumna Breanna Jefferson said.

News 2 reached out to former board members about their removal, but some of them declined to comment or were unavailable. News 2 is still waiting to hear back from other former board members.

