Altoona woman killed in crash in eastern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Montgomery County claimed the life of an Altoona woman on Thursday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 6:10 p.m., Laura Erbe, 29, was driving a Ford Ranger north on U.S. Highway 169 about a quarter-mile north of 5800 Road.

The KHP said Erbe went left of center and side-swiped a Chevrolet Silverado heading south.

Erbe was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver, a man from Thayer, Kansas, received minor injuries.

