An Altoona teen has been asking for a new splash pad since first grade. Now it's a reality

An Altoona 13-year-old has been trying to get the city to install a splash pad since she was in first grade. Now, six years later, the city has installed a splash pad at Haines Park.

Ellie Wagoner, a soon-to-be eighth-grader, started her splash pad campaign with a letter to Mayor Dean O'Connor when she was in first grade.

"It was really adorable," Mayor O'Connor said. "I wrote her back on my official mayor paper and said it was a great idea."

Ellie Wagoner pushed the button to activate the new splash pad at Haines Park in Altoona, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

After three letters to Mayor O'Connor and even sending a dollar of her own to get funding started, the splash pad finally became a reality after budget restraints and COVID-19 slowed events.

In the fall of 2023, the splash pad was completed. According to Altoona Communications Specialist Rachel Simon, the project had a total cost of around $180,000.

The splash pad officially opened for the summer last Tuesday, and even though the morning was met with misty rain and clouds, the sun peeked out as Ellie ceremoniously pushed the button to turn on the new attraction.

"It's, like, really amazing because I have all my siblings, cousins, family and friends here. It's just really amazing to finally see it happen," Ellie said.

While there is a splash pad in Altoona already, nearby geese have left too many droppings for children to have fun.

"Her complaint was there was too much goose poop around the splash pad, so she wanted to see a splash pad added somewhere else in town," Simon said. "Through her consistent letter-writing campaign to the mayor, it had always been planned to add more amenities to this park, and we decided to move forward with a splash pad."

The splash pad, now open for the summer, will offer Altoona residents, including Ellie, a way to cool off without the fear of stepping in goose poop.

"It's just incredible to see how far this has come," Ellie said. "I hope that everybody enjoys it."

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How a 13 year old Iowa girl made a splash park come true in her town