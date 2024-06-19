Alto Ski Shop, Swiss Chalet Inn among buildings destroyed in Ruidoso fires

Photos and videos circulating on social media Wednesday showed two popular Ruidoso-area businesses were among the approximately 1,400 structures that had burned to the ground in the South Fork Fire.

The Alto Ski Shop and Bar and the Swiss Chalet Inn hotel, both located in the unincorporated community of Alto just north of Ruidoso, were completely consumed by the raging wildfire that has been burning through the area since Monday morning.

Swiss Chalet Inn destroyed in South Fork Fire

KOB 4 reporter Griffin Rushton posted footage from the site of the Swiss Chalet on X Wednesday afternoon, showing complete destruction. Though a few walls were still standing, the images show tufts of smoke rising from the mangled remains of the Swiss Chalet.

"The building was destroyed by the South Fork Fire sometime between Monday night and Tuesday. Several cars were left in the parking lot - signaling evacuees only had moments to flee," Rushton wrote.

The hotel's website indicates the inn was built in 1962.

This is what’s left of the Swiss Chalet Inn in Ruidoso.



The building was destroyed by the South Fork Fire sometime between Monday night and Tuesday. Several cars were left in the parking lot - signaling evacuees only had moments to flee. #southforkfire #ruidoso pic.twitter.com/2pBneFtS5J — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) June 19, 2024

Alto Ski Shop engulfed in flames Monday

Dramatic video circulating Tuesday appears to show the Alto Ski Shop and Bar, which serves the thousands of skiers visiting nearby Ski Apache each year, engulfed in flames overnight.

The video shows fire whipping out of the windows and from beneath the roof of the shop, while the business's sign is seen in the foreground.

The ski shop's Facebook page on Wednesday said the business was "closed due to the South Fork Fire …and will be until we rebuild."

The Alto Ski Shop and Bar is one of 500 or so structures impacted by the fires in and around Ruidoso. Officials, however, have asked people calling Incident Command to refrain from asking about the status of individual properties for the time being. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/ADQl34PxOO — Trevor J. Thompson (@TrevorKOB4) June 18, 2024

New Mexico wildfire map: Track fires and smoke

If you can't see the map, click here.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Alto Ski Shop, Swiss Chalet Inn destroyed in Ruidoso, N.M. fires