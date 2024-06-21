Alto couple welcomes baby boy during wildfire evacuation

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – As if fleeing the fires outside Ruidoso wasn’t stressful enough, for one family, the experience came with a whole new challenge when mom went into labor. The Sandy Family talked with KRQE News 13 about their harrowing story which they count as a happy ending no matter what is happening back home.

Like most of the Alto community, Joshua and Lina Sandy started noticing wildfire smoke on Monday. But the stress level really ramped up when nine-months-pregnant Lina started feeling contractions closer and closer together. “So I whispered to him and I was like I think this baby’s coming sooner than later,” said Lina Sandy.

They checked into the hospital in Ruidoso but little did they know, the stay wouldn’t be long. “They’re like yeah, there’s an evacuation for the hospital,” said Lina Sandy.

As fast as the flames spread, so did the questions of what to do next. “Are we actually getting an ambulance? Do we leave now? Bumper-to-bumper traffic all the way to Roswell and get there in maybe four hours?” said Joshua Sandy.

Their daughter with her grandparents, Joshua drove to Roswell. “Stressed out more. Driving alone for two hours to see my wife, who might be having a baby right now I don’t know, because there’s no cell phone reception,” said Joshua Sandy.

Meanwhile, Lina took an ambulance straight to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. “The paramedic was super sweet. She just made conversation with me the entire time and just made it a good experience in an ambulance as weird as that sounds,” said Lina Sandy.

The next day, all six pounds and four ounces of baby Hayden came right on time. They’re unsure of when they’ll get to bring him home and if it’ll even still be standing when they do. “Just kind of taking it day by day and see what happens…We’re staying hopeful and we’ll see,” said Lina Sandy.

Lina and Joshua are just grateful their family of four is all here. “I wouldn’t change the experience it was a good experience for sure,” said Lina Sandy.

The Sandys were set to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday. They plan to stick around for some follow-up appointments and until they can go back to their home. They kept staying they could not be more grateful for all the staff during the unexpected experience.

This isn’t the couple’s first time having a baby out of town. The couple’s first child as born in Albuquerque while they were evacuated for the McBride Fire.

