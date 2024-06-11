Although a quiet hurricane season so far, the battle over NC insurance rates is heating up

The area around Chinquapin in Duplin County is flooded out by waters from Hurricane Floyd back in September 1999.

Water temperatures in the tropics are still toasty, and the weather in general has been hot and muggy across much of the U.S. Southeast for weeks.

Those climatic conditions, which are expected to continue as La Niña conditions strengthen, has forecasters warning of a potentially supercharged hurricane season this year, with some researchers projecting the highest number of storms ever.

But two weeks into the "official" start of the 2024 hurricane season, the tropics remain unusually quiet, with this year the first year in a decade with no storm forming as of early June.

As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center wasn't showing any tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic basin.

Since 2014, the Atlantic hurricane season has consistently seen its first named tropical storm before July. The early start has been fueled by some of the warmest years ever on record, which have increased sea water temperatures and allowed storms to form earlier and become stronger. That trend appears to be holding, with data released by European researchers last month showing May to be the 12th consecutive month during which average global temperatures surpassed all observations since 1850 − averaging 1.6 degrees Celsius (1.9 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels.

But so far, fingers crossed, no storms.

What shows no sign of cooling off, however, are insurance rate increases homeowners who live along the coast − and increasingly those who don't − are facing as companies move to limit their exposure amid a surge in natural disasters in recent years, many of which researchers say are becoming bigger and badder because of climate change.

And insurance companies are increasingly relying on a new tool that is taking off in many sectors of the economy to better gauge their risk − and what people might need to pay to live in paradise.

The rise of AI

Global economic losses from natural catastrophes hit $380 billion in 2023, with insured losses at $118 billion, according to a new report from Aon. Nearly two-thirds of global insured losses occurred in the United States, and that's led insurance companies to seek new ways to better quantify their risk exposure.

Enter artificial intelligence (AI)

As an emerging technology, AI is still largely a work in progress. But it is already clear that AI will allow insurance companies to process copious amounts of data and create better modelling of who is most at risk from natural disasters, like hurricanes, in a world increasingly buffeted by climate change.

Dynamic pricing models could be developed based on real risk exposure prior to a natural disaster. In theory, this could see coverage increase substantially for those properties considered the most vulnerable, while those areas seen as more secure could see rates decrease − a move away from the broad brush approach largely taken today. Or, it could see larger regions vacuumed up into the high-risk category, and thus see rate increases.

Automating risk assessment, which can be tedious and challenging when trying to update threat levels for thousands of properties, could be streamlined and updated more frequently, providing better real-world analysis of who is most at risk. That could help companies predict trends, say in storm characteristics or in buildings styles or construction techniques that weather natural disasters better. The data also could be used to proactively push communities to build better and smarter, such as limiting development in floodplains or building more robust infrastructure, with the stick being higher rates or insurance companies simply pulling out of a market if they don't.

And generative AI - think programs like ChatGTP - is already helping speed up the claims process.

But experts want that leveraging AI-driven initiatives does carry risks. An answer is only as good as the inputs used, so an algorithmic failure can lead to unfair policy pricing or inaccurate risk assessments.

Bald Head Island in Brunswick County sustained significant damage from Hurricane Florence, as seen in this Sept. 19, 2018, aerial photo.

Homeowner rates going up, but by how much?

With insurance companies struggling with surging costs tied to natural disasters in many parts of the country, with Florida, California and Louisiana highlighting the industry's woes, many companies are aggressively looking to modeling and proposing premiums that better reflect their exposure to natural disasters.

In North Carolina, which has a regulated insurance market, that's led to a proposal by the state's insurance industry to raise homeowner insurance premiums by 42% statewide and an eyewatering 99% in beach and coastal areas around Wilmington.

The N.C. Rate Bureau, which represents the state's insurance companies, cited two main factors for the surprisingly large rate increase proposal. First, is the rising cost of pretty much everything, including labor and potential repairs, driven by inflation and the lingering impacts of labor and material shortages tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other is climate change, which is causing more frequent and widespread property destruction, particularly tied to bigger and stronger hurricanes, as the warming climate fuels more severe weather events. Damages in North Carolina tied to 2018's Hurricane Florence, for example, were estimated to top $22 billion, with much of that hitting inland areas.

In February state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey rejected the proposal.

“The Department of Insurance has received more than 24,000 emailed comments on this proposal, with hundreds more policyholders commenting by mail," Causey said in a release announcing his decision. "Scores more consumers spoke during a public comment forum. North Carolina consumers deserve a more thorough review of this proposal.

"I intend to make sure they get that review.”

The last rate increase came in 2020, when insurance companies originally wanted to hike premiums by 24.5% but eventually agreed to settle for 7.9% after Causey rejected their initial request. A moratorium during the pandemic also froze any rate increases.

A hearing is now scheduled for Oct. 7. State law gives the insurance commissioner 45 days to issue an order once a hearing concludes, and the insurance industry always has the option of taking the issue to the courts if they reject the commissioner's findings.

Many times, though, state regulators and industry negotiate a settlement behind closed doors before a hearing.

Don Hornstein is an administrative and insurance law expert with the University of North Carolina School of Law.

In an interview earlier this year, Hornstein said that even though this is an election year, with Casey running for re-election, state regulators will have to walk a fine line in balancing the desires of property owners − and voters − with the needs of industry. Otherwise, companies could decide it simply isn't worth the potential risk to keep doing business in North Carolina.

"If insurers don’t feel they have enough rates, they will cancel policies or pull out," Hornstein said, noting that Nationwide declined to renew more than 10,500 policies in the state last year, mostly due to hurricane concerns. “Either they get what they think they need, or they’ll vote with their feet."

