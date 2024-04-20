Alternatives presented for 10th St. SE intersection, Business Loop West in Jamestown

Apr. 20—JAMESTOWN — Four alternatives were presented Thursday, April 18, on the reconstruction of the 10th Street Southeast intersection and Business Loop West in Jamestown.

A public input meeting was held Thursday to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 52 from 7th Street Southeast to 4th Avenue Southwest. It is a project of the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Business Loop West will be reconstructed from 4th Avenue Southwest to 10th Street Southeast. The U.S. Highway 52 and 10th Street Southeast intersection will also be reconstructed, including the two bridges over the James River. The project also includes restriping 1st Avenue South from 7th to 10th Street Southeast to help match the cross section of the road diet project further north in the downtown area.

The purpose of the project is to replace deteriorating infrastructure including pavement, bridges and existing utilities; maintaining vehicular mobility and access to local streets and businesses; improving the pedestrian environment so individuals have places to walk comfortably; and supporting local and regional mobility, said Scott Harmstead, project manager with SRF Consulting Group Inc.

"A big reason is to maintain the vehicular movements, the mobility," he said. "This is the busiest corridor in Jamestown."

Harmstead said about 20,000 vehicles per day drive on U.S. Highway 52/Business Loop West in Jamestown. He said the improvements need to account for the projected needs in the future.

"We are projecting traffic to grow," he said.

Construction on the project is tentatively scheduled for summer 2027.

The four alternatives for the 10th Street Intersection are a radial T, double crossover, displaced left turns and a roundabout.

The

radial T

includes two lanes for southbound and westbound traffic going westbound. It would include one lane for eastbound traffic going northbound, eastbound going eastbound, southbound going eastbound and westbound going northbound. It would also include one traffic signal and pedestrian crossings.

The

double crossover

includes three traffic signals with pedestrian crossings. Left-turn movements would cross over at two signals. Only right turns would be allowed to get onto 2nd Avenue Southeast or get off that street.

The

intersection with the displaced left turns

includes westbound left-turn movements that would cross over at the east signal. The intersection would include two traffic signals with pedestrian crossings. Only right turns would be allowed to get onto 2nd Avenue Southeast or get off that street.

The

roundabout

includes bypass right-turn lanes in the northwest and northeast parts. It also includes two-lane entries to all streets. The roundabout option requires the acquisition of permanent right of way from northeast properties and parking space reconfiguration. The properties include the former Hardee's and the building that houses Cornerstone Nutrition and Kropp Law Offices P.C.

The alternatives for Business Loop West include five lanes with a two-way left-turn lane, four lanes with full intersection access at all streets, four lanes with three-fourths intersection access and four-lane right-in and right-out intersection access.

The

five-lane option

is similar to what currently exists on Business Loop West. Tenth Street Southwest and Riverside Drive would be realigned so vehicles can easily cross Business Loop West. It also includes adding a raised median near 2nd Avenue Southwest so pedestrians can cross Business Loop West.

The

four-lane option with full intersection

includes installing raised medians from 4th Avenue Southwest to 10th Street Southwest and from 10th Street Southwest to 2nd Avenue Southwest. Tenth Street Southwest and Riverside Drive would be realigned. There would be a left-turn lane for eastbound and westbound traffic to turn onto 10th Street Southwest.

The

four-lane option

with three-fourths intersection access includes installing raised medians from 4th Avenue Southwest to 10th Street Southwest, 10th Street Southwest to 2nd Avenue Southwest and 2nd Avenue Southwest to the 10th Street Southeast intersection. Traffic from 4th Avenue Southwest, 10th Street Southwest and 2nd Avenue Southwest would only be able to make right turns to get onto Business Loop West. There would be a left-turn lane for eastbound and westbound traffic to turn onto 10th Street Southwest. A left-turn lane for westbound traffic would also be added to turn onto 2nd Avenue Southwest.

The

four-lane right-in and right-out intersection option

includes installing a median from the bottom of Mill Hill to the 10th Street Southeast intersection. Only right turns would be allowed for traffic on 4th Avenue Southwest, 10th Street Southwest, Riverside Drive and 2nd Avenue Southwest.

The public will have an opportunity to provide written comments about the project. Comments must be postmarked or emailed by May 3.

Public comments can be emailed to

SHarmstead@srfconsulting.com

with "Virtual Public Input Meeting-PCN 23630" in the subject line.

Public comments also can be mailed to:

SRF Consulting Group Inc.

Attn: Scott Harmstead

2370 Vermont Avenue

Bismarck, ND 58504

To view the options for the project, visit

https://shorturl.at/dhjtU

. Simulated traffic videos of the options for the intersection and Business Loop West can be seen under "U.S. 52 Reconstruction Visualizations."