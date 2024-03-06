'That alternative is not me': Dean Phillips drops primary challenge to President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON – Rep. Dean Phillips, D. Minn., suspended his longshot primary challenge against President Joe Biden on Wednesday after failing to win any delegates following Super Tuesday.

In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, Phillips said he decided to run for president this year in an attempt to block former President Donald Trump from serving a second term and provide an alternative option to voters.

"It is clear that alternative is not me," he wrote. "And it is clear that Joe Biden is OUR candidate and OUR opportunity to demonstrate what type of country America is and intends to be."

He asked his supporters to "help keep a man of decency and integrity in the White House."

"That's Joe Biden," he wrote. "Let's use invitation, not confrontation, to welcome Haley supporters, Trump supporters, and uncommitted supporters to get this done."

The moderate third-term congressman entered the Democratic race in October citing concerns about Biden’s age, 81, and his ability to win in a general election against former President Donald Trump. Phillips cast himself as a new generation of leadership.

But his message never caught on with voters and his campaign appeared doomed for months.

Phillips, the former chair of the Talenti gelato empire, staked most of his presidential hopes on scoring a victory in New Hampshire, where Joe Biden did not appear on the Democratic ballot because of a kerfuffle between the state and the Democratic National Committee. Instead, he lost by 60 points to a grassroots write-in effort for Biden.

He then suffered a string of defeats in South Carolina, Nevada and Michigan – where he was outperformed by the “uncommitted” vote protesting Biden's support for the Israel war.

Phillips previously floated running as a third-party candidate in the general election and recently said he would consider running on a bipartisan unity ticket with GOP contender Nikki Haley.

“I think America could be very well served by some type of a bipartisan ticket that restores faith in government and most importantly, demonstrates to the world — to the world — that America can work together and restore its extraordinary brand around the entire world,” he said.

Phillips is not seeking a fourth term in Congress.

