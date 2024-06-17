‘Alternative Facts’ Strike Again: Kellyanne Conway’s Brazen New Claim Exposed

Kellyanne Conway was accused of spreading “alternative facts” once again with her commentary on Donald Trump’s visit to a church in Detroit over the weekend.

“You got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8,000 people at a Black church,” Conway boasted to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

Conway managed Trump’s 2016 campaign and later served as his White House counselor. She was seeking to highlight what she claimed is a vast difference in support for the presumptive GOP nominee over President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 election.

But videos from the event at 180 Church that were shared online showed the audience was perhaps only in the hundreds.

Kellyanne: You got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8000 people at a Black church pic.twitter.com/G1WPUkvGy2 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2024

And as Reuters noted: “While some fervent, MAGA cap-adorned supporters waited for hours to get in, the line numbered in the hundreds, not thousands, and some attendees said they had just happened upon the scene by chance. As the event began, the church was not at capacity.”

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin, meanwhile, was among those to note how “most people who showed up to the event were not Black.”

Conway’s “8,000 people” claim is the latest in a long line of her reality-denying defenses of Trump, following her “alternative facts” response to his inauguration crowd-size falsehoods and reference to the “Bowling Green massacre” that never actually happened.

The alternative facts lady always brings the alternative facts. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) June 16, 2024

Ms Alternative Facts strikes again. There’s no way there were 8K people in that church. — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) June 16, 2024

That church didn't hold 8,000 people let alone black people. Inflate those numbers. — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) June 16, 2024

The Queen of lying is at it again. Looked like 200 mostly white people to me. — Suzanne McCain (@McCainSuzanne) June 16, 2024

There were like 150 white people and 10 black people you alternative facts dipstick. — karen (@klsmd12) June 16, 2024

But they were mostly WHITE! My god, these ppl are all over this morning, lying.

And certainly wasn't 8000 ppl either. — Claire S🖤🩷🖤 (@SaintLaurant) June 16, 2024

The church held a few hundred people & they were mostly white. Not to mention, about 1/3 of the church was empty, you lying sack of shit — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) June 16, 2024

Related...