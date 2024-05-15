Alternative avenues of learning and career progression have emerged

Anna was ecstatic when she got her acceptance letter. However, the transition was challenging.

Struggling with advanced coursework, she was constantly behind. Her professors seemed indifferent, and she was reluctant to seek help.

When Jake moved into his college dorm, he was looking forward to making new friends. However, his roommates excluded him.

They mocked his background and spread rumors about him. His dorm's oversight was slow to respond.

Sofia had dreamt of joining the university's theater group. But instead of being judged on talent, she was met with favoritism. Members who were friends or had connections with the judging panel were given roles, regardless of their performance.

Leon took out a substantial loan to cover his college expenses, assuming he'd secure a part-time job to manage his day-to-day needs. However, the job market was more competitive than he anticipated, and he was unable to cover his bills.

Mira enrolled in a college that promised extensive internship opportunities and industry connections. However, she soon realized these promises were marketing tactics. The college's career support was lackluster, and she felt cheated out of opportunities.

Tom knew he learned differently from others, but he managed throughout high school. College was different.

More Bill Gindlesperger For Christmas and America, let's resolve to treat one another with respect

The fast-paced assignments became too much. It wasn’t until his third year that the college diagnosed Tom with a learning disability.

Hailing from a small town, Aisha found the transition to a large, urban university incredibly jarring. She felt lost in the crowd. The cultural norms, behaviors and high expectations led her to feel isolated and out of place.

These examples are not the only instances of what college bound students can sometimes face. The fact is that some colleges and universities do not have the apparatus in place to deal with those who struggle or do not fit the mold. Others look for the money and care less about their students.

That may be why the value of a traditional college education can be a topic of discussion. While higher education does provide numerous benefits, not every college or university is the right path for everyone, especially if you do not do your homework when it comes to choosing the right college for you.

In recent times, alternative avenues of learning and career progression have emerged, causing some to reconsider the once-standard trajectory of attending college after high school. Here are reasons why you might feel like opting out of the college pathway.

College tuition fees have grown. While student loans make it possible for many to attend, they also can lead to substantial debt. This debt can be burdensome, especially if graduates struggle to find well-paying jobs in their field after graduation.

The digital age has ushered in a wealth of alternative educational platforms. There are even websites that offer specialized courses in a myriad of subjects. These platforms allow for flexible and personalized learning at a fraction of the cost of traditional college.

Some individuals are eager to start their own ventures and see no reason to delay by spending years in college. With success stories like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, who either dropped out or skipped college, the allure of diving straight into a job can be strong. (A caution is warranted here as there are only a limited number of people who have rung the bell of super success without a post-high school education.)

For certain professions, hands-on experience might be more valuable than theoretical knowledge. Apprenticeships, internships or on-the-job training can provide practical skills and knowledge that are directly applicable to a specific job. Think mechanic, emergency medical technician, stone mason.

A typical undergraduate degree takes about four years to complete. Some people may feel that this is a long time to be out of the workforce, especially if they're eager to start their careers early or have financial responsibilities.

There's a growing sentiment that society places too much emphasis on degrees rather than actual skills. Some believe that real-world application and experience should be valued more than a diploma.

A college degree does not guarantee job security or even a job in your field of interest. With an increasingly competitive job market, many graduates find themselves underemployed or in roles unrelated to their major.

Fields like liberal arts, humanities and certain social sciences have seen a glut of graduates, making it challenging for individuals with these degrees to find jobs that match their qualifications.

The gig economy, remote work and digital platforms have transformed the way people work. Many of today's lucrative roles, such as digital marketing specialists, app developers or content creators, may not require a traditional college degree.

Not everyone is prepared for college right after high school. Some might want to travel, explore their passions or take a gap year to determine what they truly want in life. Others might have personal or familial responsibilities that make committing to a college program difficult.

College can be stressful. The pressure to perform academically, coupled with the challenges of independent living, can take a toll on students' mental health. For those prone to anxiety, depression or other mental health issues, diving straight into the college environment might not be the best choice.

Everyone learns differently. The structured environment of colleges, with set schedules and standardized assessments, might not cater to your learning style. You might prefer self-paced learning or more hands-on approaches.

Things to do in Franklin County: February things to do in Franklin County support local organizations

Although a college education remains a valuable resource and a cherished experience, it's not the only path to success or personal fulfillment. As the world evolves and alternative forms of education and career opportunities become more prevalent, the decision to attend or not to attend college should be made after considering your passions, financial situation, career goals and personal circumstances.

With increasing numbers of successful individuals carving out their own unique paths, it's clear that there's no one-size-fits-all answer to life's journey. Whether you choose to attend college or pursue an alternate route, what's most important is finding a path that aligns with your personal aspirations and potentials.

For those choosing to attend college, not everyone has a smooth ride. Of course life is not always smooth and a career that requires less education is not a smooth ride either. This underscores the importance of careful selection of a career path and a college that can help you get there. It’s important to identify support systems, resources and those who will help ensure your well-being and success.

There are at least two outstanding and affordable colleges right here in Franklin County. Wilson College and Shippensburg University are as different as day and night, but both offer an excellent education and opportunities galore.

They are affordable, a great investment, provide a caring environment and are close to home. And both have wonderful and caring professionals on staff who can guide you toward making a good decision.

And, just for the record. The Pennsylvania System of Higher Education includes numerous universities across the Commonwealth. Each one is unique, but all are affordable, tax-payer underwritten and offer an array of educational opportunities that are as good as they get.

Each also provides caring personnel who do all they can to support each student toward optimum success. Look it up for yourself at passhe.edu/universities.

Make your choices wisely.

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, Shippensburg University Trustee, and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. eLynxx provides cloud-software for sourcing and managing print marketing and direct mail. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Alternative avenues of learning and career progression have emerged