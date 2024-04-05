When to take an alternate route? Lake County turnpike lane closures happening soon

This overhead photo, provided by Florida's Turnpike, shows construction in Lake County in February 2024.

If you're planning to take the turnpike overnight in the coming week, take note:

Turnpike Enterprise has scheduled overnight single-lane closures of the outside lane of southbound Florida's Turnpike at milepost 295.5 in Lake County for roadway maintenance activities from 9 p.m. Monday, April 8, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 9; and 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.

Drivers might experience delays traveling through the area and should seek alternate routes.

Travelers heading south on Interstate 75 wishing to access southbound Florida's Turnpike should consider exiting at State Road 44, traveling east on State Road 44 to U.S. 27, and traveling south on U.S. 27 to enter southbound Florida's Turnpike.

Schedule may change due to inclement weather or unforeseen conditions. For real-time traffic information, visit FL511.com before traveling,

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lake County turnpike lane closures happening soon