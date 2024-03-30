Alternate Diploma a welcome change for educators

Mar. 30—A school-related change that comes from the state is usually met with apprehension from educators.

Often there's questions about implementation, impact and costs. The change might not come with much direction, either.

That was the case when the Indiana Department of Education introduced the Alternate Diploma last spring.

The Alternate Diploma is a graduation option for significantly disabled students. It was made available starting for students graduating in 2023, however schools weren't given much guidance on rolling out the diploma option.

There had been conversations for years about an alternative diploma, so when the option was finally announced, local educators were ready.

And they say it stands to give a particular set of students a better path forward after high school.

How it works

To earn the Alternate Diploma, a student must complete 40 high school credits or units or a combination of both.

A unit is where a student with a disability is in a general education classroom and completes assignments geared toward their ability level. The purpose is to expose these students to higher concepts and possible interests.

The Alternate Diploma is only for students with severe cognitive abilities.

Students also need a portfolio that lists their work experiences, credentials and any work certificates. They must earn credits or units in the same subjects as their gen ed peers, such as English, math, science, physical education and employability skills.

"It really came from parents who said 'I know my kid learns differently, but they can still learn,'" said Kelly Barker, assistant director of special programs at Kokomo School Corporation.

It's a more structured program than a certificate of completion, also called certificate of achievement or attendance. The certificate is more flexible, essentially given to students just for showing up, and has historically been the option for this subset of students.

"There was no academic requirement at all," Barker said.

Now, students can graduate with an actual diploma. They'll be able to put on their resume they hold a high school degree. This is the big payoff educators see for the Alternate Diploma.

"It should open doors for our young adults," said Suzie Reagle, director of the Kokomo Area Special Education Cooperative. "It's more opportunities, because it's a diploma."

What it looks like

Both Kokomo High School and KASEC prepped families last spring, following the rollout of the Alternate Diploma.

It was one of the highest attended parent meetings at KHS.

"It's a far better thing to explain an Alternate Diploma than a certificate of completion," Reagle said. "Think about the child who gets an Alternate Diploma. That's an accomplishment."

All KHS students who were on the certificate path last year were flipped to the diploma track. KASEC students also earned the diploma last year.

"What we know is students with a diploma get higher earning jobs," Barker said. "We knew it would open doors for employment."

The Alternate Diploma is now the focus for these students, according to Reagle and Kokomo school officials.

Much of what the new graduation program requires was already in place at KHS. There's a team of 11 staff members who work with the 40 or so students who are on the Alternate Diploma track.

Staff members know each student personally, according to Barker. Students are allowed to follow their interests. They can audit (sit in on) gen ed classes.

KASEC also offers this. The special education cooperative is made up of the four Howard County schools, Tipton, Tri-Central and Maconaquah.

"Being in that setting can open up opportunities students maybe didn't realize," Reagle said.

"What we see is kids getting confidence," Barker added.

KHS also has transition activities where students learn how to shower, cook and other self-sufficiency skills. These are meant to prepare them to live independently.

Students have the option to do work study and intern with businesses in town. A staff member accompanies them to the job site.

"Some of those turned into full-time jobs," Barker said. "It's a super cool opportunity for the students."

KASEC students can get on-the-job experiences at places like Humble Home and Hotbox Pizza. They can also work in Western School Corporation's cafeteria.

Much of Kokomo's programming was already in place when the Alternate Diploma was announced.

"To us this was a name change, because it's a diploma," Barker said. "It was easy to make the transition."

Barker and Teni Helmberger, director of secondary education and special programs, credit this to Project Success, a professional development program for teachers that offers support for working with students with disabilities.

KHS got a grant from the IDOE to implement Project Success a few years back. They were considered a model school for the program.

The program made Kokomo educators rethink how they taught special education. It led to revamping curriculum and programs, essentially setting the standard that is used at KHS today.

"We were so far ahead than most because of Project Success," Helmberger said.

The model is being used at Maple Crest Middle School to make the transition to high school easier for students with disabilities.

While more students will earn a high school degree with the Alternative Diploma, schools can only count so many of those students toward its graduation rate.

No more than 1% of a graduating class that receives an Alternate Diploma can be counted toward a school's graduation rate, according to state law.

KHS's 2023 graduation rate would have been 98.1% if all Alternate Diploma recipients could have been counted. However, with the 1% cap, the reported rate fell to 95.57%.

