Altercation in Tucson turns deadly; suspect arrested

Tucson police announced that a suspect was taken into custody in the first-degree murder of Ray Bernal Jr. that occurred Friday afternoon after a confrontation reportedly turned deadly.

At about 2:15 p.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of an assault near 12th Avenue and Drexel Road, where officers found the 22-year-old Bernal with "obvious signs of trauma," police said.

Bernal was pronounced dead at the scene and his family was notified, police said.

Detectives with the robbery and assault unit assisted officers until homicide detectives arrived, speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene, police said.

Police said they learned an alleged physical altercation took place between Bernal and the suspect, 35-year-old Daniel Gonzalez.

Police said officers acquired a search warrant and used a SWAT unit to arrest Gonzalez at his residence near 12th Avenue and Wyoming Street, less than a mile from where officers found Bernal's body.

Gonzalez was booked into a Pima County jail on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Tucson police said the investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 22-year-old dead, suspect in custody after fatal altercation in Tucson