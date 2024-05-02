Altercation occurs while Mississippi police officer books suspect. Ends in shooting

A Mendenhall police officer shot a suspect Thursday at the Mendenhall Police Department, according to a Thursday Mississippi Department of Public Safety press release.

The press release stated the unidentified officer was booking the unnamed suspect on domestic violence charges at the police station when an altercation occurred between the two individuals.

During the altercation, the officer "discharged his weapon striking the subject," the release states.

The officer received minor injuries, and the subject was transported to a local hospital.

According to news release, this information is preliminary and subject to change.

"MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office," the release states.

