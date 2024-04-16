Altercation at downtown Springfield library sends security guard to emergency room

Springfield police say an altercation at the downtown Greene County Public Library on Saturday led to a violent assault against two people, including a security guard who was reportedly knocked unconscious.

Michael Cortez Wallace, 34, was charged Monday with first-degree assault and third-degree assault for the incident that spilled outside of the library, leaving the security guard and a female victim with a series of injuries.

The security guard told police he witnessed Wallace screaming and pushing a woman inside the library, prompting a library employee to order Wallace out of the building. When the man tried to re-enter the library and was stopped by the security guard, Wallace allegedly struck the security guard several times as the men became entangled, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

The security guard, who was sent to the emergency room for his head injuries, told police he didn't fear for his life but wanted to keep Wallace away from innocent women and children inside the library.

The female victim, described as a bystander in court documents attempting to break up the fight, had reported facial lacerations and bruising.

Wallace reportedly fled the scene and was soon located by police along with another man with an outstanding arrest warrant. Wallace, who police said was covered in blood, said that altercation started because he was “disrespected" by the security guard and was shoved.

Court records indicate Wallace was issued a trespassing citation near a downtown Springfield business in February. In December, he was arrested in connection with alleged vehicle tampering but not criminally charged.

Wallace was being held without bond at the Greene County Jail.

