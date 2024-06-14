Altavista man arrested after police find drugs, firearms during search warrant

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–An Altavista man was arrested after investigators with the Altavista Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Thursday, June 13.

According to the police department, the two law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation into illegal activity allegedly taking place in the Town of Altavista and issued a search warrant for a residence on the 900 block of 13th Street.

During the search, officers allegedly found multiple pounds of suspected marijuana, U.S. currency, multiple firearms, assorted items used in the distribution of marijuana, and a vehicle.

(courtesy, Altavista Police Department)

Two arrested on drug charges after vehicle pursuit in Roanoke

Police arrested 40-year-old Eric Douglas Bray as a result of the investigation and search warrant. He was charged with:

Possession with the Intent to Sell more than one ounce but less than 5 lbs. of Marijuana in violation of SC 18.2-248.1 Code of Virginia

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute more than one pound of Marijuana in violation of SC 18.2-308.4 Code of Virginia

Bray is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.