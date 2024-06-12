Altamont Council asks Unit 10 to help with park upgrades

Jun. 11—The Altamont City Council has been looking for all the help it can get in its efforts to improve the city's parks.

During the Altamont Unit 10 school board meeting Monday, City Commissioner Michael Walker asked board members to help cover the cost of upgrading Gilbert Park.

"We're trying to get it off the ground," Walker said. "The challenge is funding."

According to Walker, the scope of the Gilbert Park project currently includes plans to remodel the restrooms there, improve the lighting on diamond B to bring it to the same "LED standards" as diamond A and convert diamond A from a men's softball field to a girls' softball field with new IHSA compliant fencing.

"When it comes to the fencing, we want to take all that old fencing down and move everything in and make it basically a whole new field," Walker said. "Everything would be brand new."

The city is looking to convert diamond A into a girls' softball field because men's softball teams rarely use it, and Walker said it's "embarrassing" that the city's girls' softball teams have to set up a temporary fence to play on the diamond. Since the district utilizes the softball field at Gilbert Park, Walker asked if it would be willing to pay to maintain it.

"It's hard for the city to see that all the time," he said.

Walker said significant improvements haven't been made to the park in about 30 years, and he explained that one of the key aspects of this project will be making the park ADA compliant.

"That's really the driving force behind it," he said. "We've got a little catching up to do."

The total cost of the project is estimated to be approximately $225,000, and the city is applying for a matching Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help to pay for the improvements. The city is also seeking assistance from local groups such as Altamont Youth FIELDS (Facility Improvements to Enhance Learning and Development through Sports) and the Altamont Lions Club, who have both already agreed to contribute some funds for the project.

"We don't have a parks district. We don't have a taxing body in the city that can just generate that kind of money over a short period of time," Walker said.

The city's Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant application is due at the end of August, and Walker said the city should find out if it will be awarded by the end of March. He said work at the park could begin, "ideally", by the summer or fall of 2025 if the grant application is approved.

"It's a long, slow process, but we've got some time now to see if this is something we can actually do," he said.

Unit 10 Board President Dale Laue expressed his support for the project and said the board would like to work with the city to transform the park and its fields into something the district can be "proud of."

Unit 10 Board Vice President Dane Milleville also voiced his support for the project and reminded board members just how much use the district gets out of Gilbert Park.

"If it wasn't for that complex that the city owns, the district would be on the hook for a softball diamond for junior high and high school and also a diamond for junior high baseball, so I don't think it's unreasonable to ask for us to help out since our kids, through our programs, use the complex," he said.

Dane Milleville also asked Walker if letters of support for the project from residents would increase the city's chances of being awarded the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant. Walker said residents can submit letters of support to him or the city.

"The grant writer said if we can get anywhere from 50-100 of those letters from the community, that speaks volumes when they start to consider that grant because it's not just the city saying, 'We want some money to do this project,'" Walker said.

The Unit 10 Board did not take any action on the request to help with the project during its meeting Monday, but Walker agreed to return to the board in the near future with a particular dollar amount that the city would like from the district.

In addition to the Gilbert Park project, there are currently plans to make some improvements to the athletic court at Norie's Yard, which is located near Frog Pond Nursery School.

During the city council meeting Monday, which was held prior to the Unit 10 Board's meeting, Altamont resident Sharon Harper asked the council if the city would be willing to cover half the cost of painting and striping the court. She said she and other residents would cover the other half of the cost of the project if the city agreed to help.

"Honestly, right now, we're just trying to get that court to look more enticing for kids, middle aged people, older people," Harper said.

Harper said she recently received a quote for the proposed project from Scott Moeller of Courts and Cracks for $11,000. The striping of the courts would take about five days to complete.

"I asked him if he would update the quote from last year, and it's really close to where we were at," she said. "He took off anything to do with permanent netting because we don't want to take away from tennis now that we know people are playing tennis."

The work on the courts at Norie's yard would include the paining of the entire court surface and the striping of two pickleball courts, a tennis court and a basketball court. Each court would be striped with a different color, and Harper said the city could have some say in what those colors would be.

"I think it's a good proposal, and as far as fundraising, 50%, I think that's fantastic," Mayor Dan Milleville said. "That way everybody's got a little bit into the game, and we can still have our pickleball, our tennis and then basketball."

Harper said she will also continue to search for local grants that could help fund the project, and she told council members about another potential future plan to expand the court surface at Norie's Yard.

"Three would be sufficient for a tournament," Harper said of the pickleball courts at Norie's Yard.

The council did not take any action regarding the proposed improvements to Norie's Yard during its meeting.

Altamont City Commissioner Terry White was absent Monday.

In other matters, the council:

—Approved an annual vendor agreement with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

—Approved an ordinance prohibiting the use of temporary accessory structures or facilities in any part of the city that is zoned residential or commercial. Under the ordinance, these structures can still be used in the city's industrial zone, and they are now only allowed in residential or commercial zones for up to 60 days if approved by the city.

—Failed to carry a motion to pass an ordinance authorizing the sale of real estate at 107 N. Main St.

