Altamont continues improvements at Gilbert Park

May 31—The City of Altamont and a couple of local groups are continuing their collective efforts to improve Gilbert Park.

During its meeting Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved a payment to M&J Remodeling in the amount of $13,653 for the remodeling of the roofing at diamond A at Gilbert Park.

"It's part of an ongoing type thing," Altamont Mayor Dan Milleville said.

The commissioner of Altamont's parks and cemeteries, Michael Walker, said the city is applying for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant to help fund future projects planned for the park, which include the remodeling of the park's bathroom, fencing renovations at diamond A and the retrofitting of the lighting at diamond B.

"We're in the process of getting the final drawings and cost estimates from our architect, and once we have that, then we'll have the total," Walker said.

Altamont Youth FIELDS (Facility Improvements to Enhance Learning and Development through Sports) and the Altamont Youth Sports Commission will assist the city with the three projects.

"They're just helping create support for the project and trying to do some fundraising," Walker said.

To kick off fundraising efforts for the projects, Altamont Youth FIELDS held a "Mega Day" at Gilbert Park on May 11, featuring a food and bake sale.

"We're trying to pull all the strings we can to make this project possible," Walker said.

According to Walker, the city's OSLAD grant application is due at the end of August, and the city's application might not be reviewed by the state until January of 2025. In the meantime, he said Altamont Youth FIELDS and the Altamont Youth Sports Commission will continue to raise funds.

"At the end of the day, it's worth it," he said

Also during the meeting, the council approved an agreement allowing the Illinois Department of Transportation to use the city's wastewater treatment plant to dispose of waste from a nearby rest stop located along I-70. Altamont City Commissioner Terry White said the Illinois Department of Transportation will cover the cost of the project.

"We have a $15,000 payment that will come to us within 60 days," White said. "They'll run the line all the way from their end into us. They will have to pay for the relocation of the line, if that becomes necessary."

The city's attorney has reviewed the agreement, and White said the funds the state is giving the city to cover fees associated with the project should be "more than plenty."

"I think it's going to take them about a year, probably, to get this all in place," he said. "The sooner, the better for us because I figure it's going to be a pretty good amount of revenue or decent revenue coming into us. It's kind of a no-brainer whether to accept it or not."

In other matters, the council:

—Approved an ordinance for the annual appointment of city officials.

—Approved an ordinance reappointing Taylor Law Offices PC as the city's legal counsel.

—Approved a payment to S&K Concrete in the amount of $7,185 for work on the city's sidewalk replacement project at Third Street.

—Approved a resolution for the city's 2024 maintenance program to be paid for with motor fuel tax funds in the amount of $93,000.

