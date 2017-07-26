Alt-right leader is schooled by British historian and it's glorious

One of the prominent members of the loose-knit alt-right movement in the US has been given a lesson from a very sassy historian in the UK.

Paul Joseph Watson, editor-at-large of alt-right conspiracy site Infowars, got a free educational tale on ancient Rome by English historian Mike Stuchbery.

SEE ALSO: Meet the guy who pranked Infowars into publishing fake Trump news

Watson posted a tweet slamming the BBC for portraying Roman Britain as ethnically diverse:

View photos

Let's just say that Stuchbery didn't spare words in his long, sassy reply:

View photos

He started off explaining why Roman Britain was actually very ethnically diverse:

View photos

There are several reports of "moors" along with (modern-day) Iraqi and Syrian soldiers on Hadrian's Wall, noted Stuchbery. Also, every camp in the province would have a settlement where wives, kids, slaves and tradespeople lived. Many of the inhabitants would travel with the legion, he added.

View photos