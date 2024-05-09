Alsobrooks, Trone react to poll showing them in a dead heat for coveted Maryland US Senate seat

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Congressman David Trone said Thursday that they both have the upper hand going into the Democratic primary next Tuesday.

This comes after a new Emerson College/The Hill/DC News Now poll shows the two combatants running neck-and-neck in a spirited race, with Alsobrooks in a slight lead over Trone at 42% to 41%, respectively, with 12% of respondents still undecided.

When the surveyed undecided voters were asked which candidate they were leaning towards, Alsobrooks’ support boosted to 47%, compared to Trone’s 44%.

“The poll told us what we already knew, which is that after $62 million that my opponent has spent to try to buy this race, we have not only now passed him in the polls, but we are on course to win the race,” Alsobrooks said. “And so I’m so grateful for the tremendous grassroots coalition that we have built across the state.”

Trone, a wealthy businessman-turned-politician, has spent millions of his own money to fund his campaign, arguing that he cannot be bought by special interests.

“When I launched this campaign a year ago, I was the underdog. The entire political establishment stacked the deck for their chosen candidate,” he said. “But our team has been able to connect with the Maryland voters.”

The polls showed the county executive edged out the congressman with female voters 43% to 38% and Black voters 56% to 28%. But Trone leads among men 45% to 41% and with White voters 48% to 35%.

“There’s an enthusiasm that we’re seeing,” Alsobrooks said of her campaign. “We have just seen just this incredible surge of momentum and energy.”

But despite the numbers, Trone said he always knew the race would be close.

“I feel very confident. I feel very enthusiastic. I’m very excited about how the race is going,” he said. “And I really can’t wait to continue campaigning in the fall and taking Larry Hogan down.”

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is the presumptive nominee who is expected to advance on the GOP side. The polling showed that both Trone and Alsobrooks would beat Hogan in a hypothetical battle in November.

Alsobrooks leads Hogan 48% to 38% and Trone beats Hogan 49% to 38% with 14% of respondents undecided in both potential races.

