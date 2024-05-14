Alsobrooks, Trone in close US Senate primary race in Maryland

BALTIMORE — The costliest U.S. Senate primary campaign in Maryland history matched David Trone, a record-breaking self-funder, against Angela Alsobrooks, who was backed by the governor and other leading lawmakers, in a Democratic nomination battle with implications for which party controls the chamber.

Trone, 68, a third-term congressman from Montgomery County and the co-founder of the Total Wine & More retail chain, lent his campaign more than $60 million. That made him the nation’s largest self-funder of the 2023-24 election cycle, according to Open Secrets, a nonpartisan research group.

Trone, who represents Western Maryland in the U.S. House, wallpapered the state with ads. He held double-digit leads in independent polls in February and April, but a May 6-8 survey by Emerson College Polling/The Hill/DC News Now found the candidates in a close race.

The campaign of Alsobrooks, 53, the Prince George’s County executive — who, like Trone, had never sought statewide office — produced a late string of ads, including one depicting her with Gov. Wes Moore, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and other members of the state’s congressional delegation

If she is nominated Tuesday and wins in the general election, Alsobrooks would be Maryland’s first Black senator and join the state’s all-male congressional delegation.

Her campaign counted on broad turnout and support in her home county of Prince George’s to counteract early support Trone may have received from ballots mailed in while he was dominating the airwaves in early April. Since neither candidate is from Baltimore, the city and Baltimore County were considered wild cards.

The candidates vied for the seat held by Democrat Ben Cardin, who will retire in January.

With Alsobrooks and Trone sharing similar positions on abortion and other key issues, each argued they are best equipped to take on Larry Hogan, 67, in November. The popular former governor was expected win the Republican nomination in a field that includes a half-dozen other GOP candidates.

Voter Mary Badinelli, 76, of Columbia, said the Senate race was a toss-up for her, but she picked Alsobrooks on Tuesday because Badinelli thinks she had the best chance of defeating Hogan. Badinelli has no problem with Hogan, she said, but it’s important to her that Democrats control the Senate.

Democrats hold a more than 2-1 voter registration advantage in Maryland.

Shawna Sharp, 45, of West Friendship, declined to say who she voted for, but the Senate race was the most important one for her. She said she found Trone compelling because he sent a lot of emails, but Sharp also follows Alsobrooks on social media.

“Both of them reached me,” Sharp said, “meaning the power of technology caused both of those folks to reach me. Otherwise, I don’t know who I would have voted for.”

It was the first election for BJ King, 19, of West Friendship, a Washington College student and registered Democrat. King said the Senate race was the most important to him, and he voted for Trone.

“For Senate, it’s definitely about who do I think can beat Hogan in November,” King said.

Voter Anthony Scott, 49, of West Baltimore, went to the Westside Skill Center in Baltimore but found out he had to go to a different polling place. Still, he said was going to vote “no matter what.”

Scott said he was going with Trone: “He does what’s right,” Scott said.

Democrats hold a 51-49 U.S. Senate majority. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is retiring, and Democrats must defend a handful of seats in November in states that Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020.

