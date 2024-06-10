Alsobrooks, Hogan agree to debate in the fall. What comes next? History may have clues.

The U.S. Senate campaigns in Maryland for both the Republican and Democratic candidates have confirmed debating in the fall, but history shows the when and where can vary.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign announced last month it accepted two invitations to debate before the scheduled general Election Day in November, according to a release from the Republican’s campaign.

The first debate the Hogan campaign accepted, according to the release, is scheduled Oct. 10, hosted by The Baltimore Sun, WBFF, WJLA and the University of Baltimore. “The second debate will be hosted by WUSA9, Maryland Public Television, WJZ, and WBOC on a date to be finalized,” according to the release from the Hogan campaign, which indicated each debate would be 60 minutes long.

The campaign for the Democratic candidate, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, did not specify dates or networks in an emailed statement.

“Angela Alsobrooks looks forward to debating Larry Hogan in the fall,” said Connor Lounsbury, a senior adviser to the Alsobrooks campaign, in a June 6 email, in response to a request for comment on the debate or debates scheduled.

What happened with debates last time that this US Senate seat was open?

Previous reporting from The Herald-Mail indicated that MPT, which often hosts gubernatorial debates, did not hold a U.S. Senate candidate debate in 2022 or in 2016, the last year when there was an open seat.

The outlet’s most recent U.S. Senate debate took place in August 2006, according to Senior Managing Director of Communications for Maryland Public Television Tom Williams. At that time, the seat now held by U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., was being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes, D-Md.

Cardin, then a member of the House, and fellow Democrat Kweisi Mfume, then a former congressman (who has since been reelected), participated in a primary debate hosted by MPT.

In this file photo, Maryland's senior U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, center, waves after a rally in Rockville on August 25, 2022. Cardin announced last year he will not run for another term in 2024.

The primary debate on MPT was a prelude to a period of debate “challenges,” where the primary victors, Cardin and then-Lt. Gov. Michael Steele, a Republican, critiqued each other for not debating, according to reporting that September from the Washington Times.

Eventually, general election debates did occur, with several taking place in October that year. One debate was hosted by NBC’s late "Meet the Press" Moderator Tim Russert. In another, the candidates appeared on television again, according to a video in the C-SPAN archive. A Washington Post article indicates the first debate (non-televised) took place on Oct. 3 in Cardin’s hometown of Baltimore. A Washington Times article indicates the last of the four debates took place on Nov. 2 in Steele’s home county of Prince George’s.

In 2006, the Republican Steele won 18 of Maryland’s 23 counties, but lost the election by 10 percentage points or around 178,000 votes to Cardin, whose decision in 2023 not to run for reelection made this year’s Senate election an open contest.

The General Election this year, with Alsobrooks and Hogan set to be on the ballot, is Tuesday, Nov. 5 — less than five months away.

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2.

