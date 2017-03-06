The New Alpina B3 S Might Be the Best M3 Alternative

From Road & Track

If you want a fast, relatively compact BMW, the obvious choice is, and always has been, the M3 and M4. There's always been another option, though–Alpina. Where BMW M cars offer track-ready performance, Alpin-tuned BMWs offer similar power levels, with chassis better tuned for road use. That tradition continues with the new B3 S and B4 S.

These cars, which make their debut at the Geneva Motor Show, are updates of the previous Alpina B3 and B4, which were based on the pre-facelift version of the BMW 3- and 4-Series. You get your choice of body styles–sedan, coupe, convertible, and the connoisseurs choice, wagon–and rear- or all-wheel drive. Each comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six good for 431 horsepower and 487 lb-ft of torque paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic.

That's more power and torque than the standard M3 and M4–which make 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque–but the Alpina falls slightly short of the 444-hp M3/M4 Competition Package. Still, depending on the model, the Alpina B3 S and B4 S are good for 0-62 mph runs in the low-four/high-three second range and top speeds near 190 mph.

Both the B3 S and B4 S get Alpina's signature appearance upgrades inside and out, too. You can order yours in Alpina's signature shade of blue (pictured) or green, and each comes with 20-inch multi-spoke wheels. Subtle interior tweaks also give these cars a more bespoke feel than their standard BMW counterparts.

Unfortunately, we don't know whether we'll see these models in the US. Typically, Alpina hasn't brought its tuned 3- or 4-Series here, though it does sell modified 6- and 7-Series at BMW dealers. Hopefully they do make it here, because, well, a 431-hp Alpina wagon sounds like our idea of a good time.

