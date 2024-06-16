Alpenrose Dairy housing development sparks neighborhood concerns

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The proposed large residential redevelopment of the former 51-acre Alpenrose Dairy in Southwest Portland is raising concerns among area residents.

A community meeting on the potential regional transportation impacts is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Hayhurst Elementary School, 5037 S.W. Iowa St.

“We know housing needs to be built. But we want it to be smart and safe,” said Beth Blenz-Clucas, a member of Friends of Alpenrose, a volunteer organization working to reduce the potential adverse impacts of the project.

The reaction is representative of the tension that exists between the need to increase housing but also protect livability throughout Oregon. The shortage of all kinds of homes contributes to the lack of affordable housing, which has been called a primary cause of the homeless crisis.

Officials at all levels of government are calling for the construction of more housing. But those living near proposed developments are concerned about unintended consequences. The most dramatic recent example was when North Plains voters in Washington County passed an initiative measure to block an urban growth boundary expansion at the May 21 election. It was intended to create jobs that would support more housing.

Plans have been submitted to redevelop the former dairy as a new neighborhood called Raleigh Crest. As proposed by West Hills Land Development, the property would be subdivided and built in multiple phases, with completion expected in 2030. Up to 269 lots are proposed, with 130 attached homes and 139 detached homes, to be supported by a series of local streets that will connect to two existing nearby roads. Four acres would also be donated to the city for a public park.

