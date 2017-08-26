Alonso homers in 11th as Mariners edge Yankees 2-1

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman leaves the field during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yonder Alonso homered on a 100 mph fastball from demoted closer Aroldis Chapman in the 11th inning, and the Seattle Mariners outpitched the New York Yankees for a 2-1 victory Friday night.

Mike Zunino homered and had three hits for the Mariners, right in the middle of a crowded race for the second AL wild card. They used seven pitchers to hold down the Yankees, who lead the wild-card chase but trail first-place Boston by 4 1/2 games in the AL East.

Alonso entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth and sent a drive to center field with two outs in the 11th against Chapman (4-3), the $86 million reliever who recently lost his job as closer.

James Pazos (4-4) tossed a perfect inning against his former team and Edwin Diaz got three outs for his 30th save.

MARLINS 8, PADRES 6

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, increasing his major league-leading total to 49, and tied a career high with five RBIs, helping the Marlins climb above .500 for the first time since April.

Miami grabbed the lead for good on Marcell Ozuna's three-run drive in the seventh inning. It was Ozuna's 30th homer of the season.

Carlos Asuaje and Jabari Blash homered for San Diego. Kirby Yates (3-5) got the loss.

Dustin McGowan (8-1) got five outs for the win and Brad Ziegler pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save, all this month.

PHILLIES 7, CUBS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit another homer and Cesar Hernandez ripped a three-run triple to back Jerad Eickhoff, helping Philadelphia to the victory.

Called up from the minors too late to get a nickname on the back of his uniform for Players Weekend, Hoskins has put on a tremendous power display. He has nine homers and 21 RBIs in 16 games. No player in major league history has reached nine homers that quickly, according to MLB.com.

Eickhoff (4-7) allowed one run and five hits in five innings. He has won four straight decisions.

Jose Quintana (4-3) gave up six runs and nine hits in five innings, tying his worst start in eight outings since the Cubs acquired him from the White Sox.

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer in the first for NL Central-leading Chicago.

METS 4, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York ace Jacob deGrom had 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings against Washington's makeshift lineup.

DeGrom (14-7) allowed one run and five hits. He upped his strikeout total to 201 this season by fanning the side in the seventh.

But the Mets lost outfielder Yoenis Cespedes in the first inning with a right hamstring strain that could end his season based on the schedule.

A.J. Cole (1-4) allowed one run and four hits over six innings for Washington.

Adam Lind homered in the ninth off New York's AJ Ramos, who then loaded the bases with one out on a hit and two walks. Ramos retired Howie Kendrick and Andrew Stevenson to earn his 24th save in 26 opportunities.

ORIOLES 16, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis homered, and the Orioles used a seven-run fifth inning to pull away for the victory.

The Orioles have won three of four as they try to stay in the mix for an AL wild card. Trey Mancini led Baltimore with four RBIs.

Jeremy Hellickson (8-7) pitched seven innings of three-run ball for his second win in an Orioles uniform.

Boston committed a season-high five errors. Rick Porcello (8-15) was charged with 11 runs, four earned, and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

DODGERS 3, BREWERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the fifth for Los Angeles, and Yasiel Puig and Logan Forsythe homered.

Grandal drove in Justin Turner with a single to center against Chase Anderson (7-3). Puig tacked on a solo drive in the sixth for his 23rd homer.

Domingo Santana hit his 21st homer for Milwaukee, which has dropped three of four. Anderson allowed six hits in five innings.

The Brewers stayed three games back of NL Central-leading Chicago, which lost 7-1 at Philadelphia.

Santana connected against Kenta Maeda (12-5) in the second, but that was Milwaukee's only hit of the night. Maeda struck out seven in six innings and Kenley Jansen got three outs for his 35th save.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, GIANTS 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer for Arizona, and Zack Greinke got his 15th win of the season.

Greinke (15-6) allowed three runs, two earned, and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He improved to 12-1 at home this season and Arizona pulled 1 1/2 games ahead of Colorado for the NL's top wild-card slot.