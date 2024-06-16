Along the Way: Ravenna rescue saved hero's cardiology appointment

Mark Frisone

About a month ago, Mark Frisone, chief executive officer of AxessPointe Community Health Centers in Portage County, was hurrying along a busy State Route 14 in Ravenna to his 8:30 a.m. checkup with his cardiologist.

He’d waited weeks for the appointment.

Approaching Portage Community Chapel, he saw a westbound passenger car veer left of center and strike a pickup traveling ahead of Frisone. The head-on collision resulted in a scene that could best be described as a “war zone,” complete with multiple injuries.

“When vehicles collide head-on, each travelling 45 and 50 mph, devastation is the norm,” Frisone said.

Both vehicles went airborne with the pickup coming to rest on its side over an embankment, with the driver’s door facing down.

Recognizing someone might need assistance, Frisone said he pulled off State Route 14. The woman driving the car emerged bloody and shaken, but otherwise coherent. He said he then rushed over to the overturned pickup in the ditch, where he found a woman pleading for help. She was able to speak and said she could not move her legs. He then noticed smoke coming from the pickup’s undercarriage. He knew he needed to act fast.

Frisone pried open the passenger door, and eventually got help from another passerby, a serviceman in full uniform. Together they pulled the lady from her burning vehicle.

“Although we knew it is not advisable to move accident victims who may have suffered a spinal cord injury, we decided we couldn’t wait with the truck catching fire, so we made the decision to go for it.” Frisone said. “It took everything we had to lift her out of the passenger side door and up the embankment and away from the smoldering truck. Thank God that soldier came over to help. I didn’t even get his name, but I certainly needed his help to pull her from the vehicle with her legs injured and tangled under the dashboard/steering column.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol asked Frisone to remain on the scene to provide details for their report. Multiple EMS agencies arrived to transport the victims to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, only two miles ahead off State Route 14.

Frisone finally was released by law enforcement about 9:15 a.m., a full 45 minutes after his scheduled medical appointment. “I had waited so long for that appointment, that I decided to just go to the office and at least explain to them what happened,” he said.

When he arrived at University Hospitals Cardiology Department, the receptionist said, “Mr. Frisone, you are 45 minutes late for your appointment, we will need to reschedule.” He apologized, explaining his lateness. The receptionist told him that they heard the sirens of multiple EMS vehicles arriving at the UH Emergency Department with victims of that accident.

A nurse overheard Frisone’s conversation and came over to the desk. The nurse began to physically describe the woman Frisone and the serviceman had pulled out of the truck and asked if that might be her.

“That describes her exactly,” Frisone replied, “but why do you ask?” The nurse then told Mark that the women he had just helped rescue, was a patient of theirs and that she was on her way to her 9 a.m. cardiology appointment when she was involved in a bad accident on State Route 14. He said the woman was being evaluated in the ER.

Since it was about 9:15 a.m., and the woman was obviously not going to make her appointment, they offered her slot to Frisone.

Who would have ever imagined that the very person he and the soldier lifted to safety would have been going to the same place, at the same time, and now he was able to take her appointment on the doctors’ schedule?

Frisone earlier participated in another lifesaving episode at the Tallmadge Rec Center when one of the gentlemen with whom he plays basketball had a heart attack and collapsed on the floor. The first one to get to him, Frisone checked the pulse and found none. The staff started CPR, and the director of the Rec Center brought over an automated external defibrillator, which helped to revive him. Mark said he was so impressed, he ordered AEDs place in all the FCS locations and residential facilities.

Kudos for Rachel

On an entirely different topic, kudos to Rachelle Ryan, whose Misaligned for Percussion Quartet received rave reviews at the Local 4 Music Fund’s She Scores series to promote female composers. Performed at the Cleveland Institute of Music, Ryan’s composition was reviewed as “the biggest standout on the night.” Her composition featured “dazzling rhythmic patterns and ... felt distinctly cinematic.” A graduate of Wooster College, Ryan directs the Adult Bell Choir at Kent’s United Methodist Church.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Mark Frisone's heroic Ravenna action saved his cardiology appointment