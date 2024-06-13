Aloha United Way president to retire this year

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020 John Fink 1 /1 CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020 John Fink Aloha United Way president and CEO John Fink will step down from his position and retire from his career in community service at the end of this year, the organization announced today.

Fink joined AUW during the COVID-19 pandemic, having led the organization since June 2020. Since then, AUW implemented “major programs ” to provide assistance to tens of thousands of residents during the pandemic and raised more than $3 million through the Maui Wildfire Relief Fund, according to an AUW news release.

“When I came to AUW in June 2020, I was well aware of the legacy of great work the agency had done in our community for over a century, ” Fink said in the release. “Being part of the agency’s day-to-day work during COVID and through the Maui wildfires has only reinforced my respect for the role AUW plays in Hawaii’s social work landscape.”

Under Fink’s tenure, AUW grew its relationships with business and legislative communities, acquired more funding and support for its agencies and partners across Oahu, nearly doubled its workforce, and grew awareness for the organization’s ALICE, 211 Statewide Helpline and Safety Net initiatives, according to the release.

“We are deeply grateful for John’s service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement, ” AUW Executive Committee Board Chair Brian Bowers said in the release. “We’ve been planning this transition for a while, and we are thankful for John’s willingness to stay and help ensure a smooth handover to the next leader.”

Bowers said AUW will partner with a search firm to initiate a nationwide search for the organization’s next president and CEO.

“I am honored to have been part of this wonderful organization and look forward to the next six months as the Board searches for the next CEO, ” Fink said.

