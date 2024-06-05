Aloha State governor keeps 1500 Native Hawaiians connected to phone, internet

In a dramatic last-minute intervention, Democratic Hawaii Governor Josh Green issued an Emergency Proclamation last weekend. The proclamation aimed to prevent a local communications provider from cutting off phone and internet services to approximately 1,500 Native Hawaiian households on land trusts across the state.The state Public Utilities Commission ordered Sandwich Isles Communications (SIC) not to cut phone and internet service. The executive action was taken after the company sent a note to customers on May 30 that service would abruptly end on June 1. SIC founder Al Hee blamed the decision on ongoing financial problems and the inability to pay off a $150 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Green stressed the importance of delivering essential services to Hawaiian homesteads. “We must ensure that our communities remain connected to critical services, including emergency medical, police, and fire services,” the governor stated. Providers have a responsibility to maintain services for their customers.

PUC Chair Leo Asuncion condemned the abrupt loss of service and its potential impact on the community. “In line with the Emergency Proclamation issued by Gov. Green, the commission is concerned that [SIC] may be engaging in conduct that is detrimental to the public interest.”

The commission’s intervention was necessary, according to Asuncion, because SIC had failed to provide the required timely notice of its intent to discontinue service, as mandated by commission regulations. The hastily rolled-out plan to end operations would’ve left many Native Hawaiian households, businesses, schools, and other institutions disconnected from vital communication services.

Hee confirmed compliance with the PUC’s order and did not proceed with the planned shutdown. In an email to Broadband Breakfast, the telecom's founder explained the company’s dire financial situation and called for assistance from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Hawaii regulators.

“Thank you for your efforts. Although clearly well intended, they may be misplaced unless the PUC is able to fairly compensate SIC for continuing service,” Hee said.

Since May 24, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), which contracts with SIC to provide communication services to Hawaiian homelands, has advised customers to consider alternative providers like Hawaiian Telcom, Charter Communications, Starlink, and Dish.

The commission set a hearing for June 17.

