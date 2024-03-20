Aloha High School student arrested for alleged drug distribution, firearm possession

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A student from Aloha High School was arrested for allegedly being involved in drug distribution and possessing illegal firearms.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, investigators became aware of the student’s activities from his posts on multiple social media platforms, allegedly showing himself with “large amounts of cash, illegal narcotics, and firearms.”

Outreach workers put ‘compassion in action’ in Portland

The student was driving a vehicle when he was stopped by police in the 1200 block of Southwest 163rd Avenue on March 12. After initially stopping the car, he ran off but was quickly found and apprehended by investigators.

The sheriff’s office said investigators seized several illicit items during the arrest, including “a semi-automatic ‘ghost’ gun, two Glock 9mm magazines, ammunition, scales, suspected cocaine, marijuana, liquid Promethazime, a knife, spent casings, and cash.”

The student, who was booked into the Washington County Juvenile Services Building, was charged with unlawful firearm possession and commercial drug offenses in connection to allegedly possessing cocaine and marijuana.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.