It's almost Teacher Appreciation Week. Here's what Arizona teachers want

It's almost that time of year when gifts and business discounts start rolling in for the nation's educators: Monday marks the start of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Parents and students often gift chocolates, handmade gifts and school supplies to mark the occasion, and school leaders host special luncheons and other events throughout the week.

But Janet Kovach, a math interventionist at Rhodes Junior High School in Mesa, said there are simpler ways to show a teacher you care.

"An email can totally change a teacher's day," Kovach said. "It's not the gifts we need. It's the appreciation of a job well done."

When is Teacher Appreciation Week 2024?

Teacher Appreciation Week 2024 is May 6 through May 10, according to the National Parent Teacher Association. Since 1984, the National PTA has designated one week in May to honor teachers.

Teacher Appreciation Day, celebrated on the first Tuesday of Appreciation Week, will occur on May 7.

Public teacher advocacy group: Arizona teachers want better funding

The state's largest teachers union said there's a better way for community members to support educators than gift cards and discounts: Advocate for better funding from the Legislature.

The Arizona Education Association is launching a digital ad campaign on Monday to remind the public there is "no substitute for what teachers need most," which is money to run their schools, according to the association.

"Ninety percent of Arizona families choose public school — because they know that our public schools offer opportunity and support to every student who comes through the door," said association President Marisol Garcia. "But after years of underfunding, the education offered by Arizona's public schools is only possible because of teachers working late into the night or early in the morning or spending from our own pockets on supplies."

Out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., Arizona ranks 49th in per pupil funding, the amount of money schools receive for each student in their classrooms, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Arizona spent about $10,300 per student during the 2021-22 school year, the most recent year for which survey data is available. That trailed the national average by more than $5,000.

Kovach, an educator for 38 years, said she is no stranger to the stresses of low funding. As an interventionist, Kovach fills instructional holes students might have in their education because they were out sick for extended periods or learn at a different pace than their peers.

This year, she said, Mesa Public Schools is faced with cutting licenses for an online program she uses to differentiate learning for her roughly 150 students.

"That's something that's hitting home for me," Kovach said. "I may not have the resources that I need to continue my job to give these kids an individualized mathematics program so they can leave seventh and eighth grades with all these holes filled and go on and be a whole ninth grader."

