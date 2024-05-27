‘They almost shot my baby’s high chair.’ Miami police investigate high-rise gunfire

Vivian Olodun came home to a crime scene Sunday night at her 45th floor downtown Miami apartment. Glass shards were scattered on her daughter’s empty high chair after an apparent bullet strike partially shattered a window off her kitchen. City police advised her to sleep with the blinds closed.

The marketing executive and married mother of two toddlers was at a wedding when their nanny called with the alarming report: After hearing five gunshots outside, glass splintered inside from a hurricane-impact window that spider-cracked but didn’t fail. A high chair stood by the wall-length pane of glass overlooking downtown, but Olodun’s two daughters, ages 2 and 3, were in another room playing.

“If the bullet had gone through the glass, it would have hit the high chair easily,” Olodun said in an interview Monday from her three-bedroom condo at the Vizcayne South tower on the 200 block of Northeast Second Street, steps from Biscayne Bay. “They almost shot my baby’s high chair.”

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call at 7:15 p.m. Sunday after getting reports of multiple shots fired into an occupied apartment. “No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting,” said the spokesperson, Officer Kiara Delva. “However, the investigation into the person responsible remains ongoing.”

Olodun, owner of Flourish Media, a marketing agency, said police officers who visited her unit said that investigators were looking for a shooter from one of the high-rises facing the Vizcayne South building.

At least one other condo unit nearby was hit in the gunfire, which occurred almost an hour before sunset. Local 10 on Monday aired a photo of a different window with a similar spider-crack pattern and reported on an interview with an unidentified resident of a 44th-floor unit who said she hid under the bed with her dog after hearing gunshots.

Olodun said officers told her they didn’t believe her unit was targeted and considered it a random act of violence. The Only in Dade Instagram account posted video footage taken by the family’s nanny of Olodun’s floor after the gunfire, with glass shards scattered around the high chair and around toys laying on the wood floor off the kitchen.

On her own Instagram account, Olodun posted a video of herself sweeping up as the sun rose on Monday, the glass from Sunday seemingly gone. She revealed the gunfire incident from the night before and added a message to her followers: “Call your loved ones today... Life is too short.”

Her closing line on the eight-second video as the morning sun reflected off the buildings behind her asked: “Miami, what kind of city do we want to be?”