ALMOST PAGE 1: Great Revivalist getting national attention

Apr. 6—Clinton's own Great Revivalist Brewery will get some national attention this month. America's Best Restaurants will be filming a "Roadshow" episode at the restaurant on April 19.

Great Revivalist opened last summer a renovated 1893 limestone church in downtown. It was nominated to be on the "Roadshow" by customer Peter Francois, who noted its "terrific atmosphere and delicious menu," says a news release from ABR.

ABR describes itself as a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, Kentucky, that travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants. It has filed more than 1,300 episodes, which are featured on the company's network of social media channels and its website, America'sBestRestaurants.com.

The finished episode's premiere date will be announced on the Great Revivalist's Facebook page.

IN OUTDOOR NEWS

Mickelson's Landing in Fulton will be closed April 9-11 to repair damage from flooding and high winds during the past year. Repairs will include the access road, parking lot, boat ramp, kiosk, wood rail fence, fishing platforms and removal of downed trees, according to the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

IN ARTS NEWS

Peyton Metzger, a junior digital art and design major from Clinton, won a first-place award in the University of Dubuque's 2024 "The Edge Show" with his "Peyton's World."

News from the Hometown Pride Committees:

—Camanche Hometown Pride will received a 2024 Robert D. Ray Community Award for Excellence. The Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors gives this award annually to a town or city that enhances the community's beauty, cleanliness, and attractiveness.

—Isabelle Boltin of Camanche, the daughter of Camanche HTP Committee member Jennifer Hindrichs, was awarded a Keep Iowa Scholarship, which is for an Iowa high school senior who will attend an Iowa college or university. The Camanche Hometown Pride Committee and Isabelle will attend a ceremony at 11 a.m., Monday, April 15, in Gov.Kim Reynolds's Official Office.

—The Clinton Hometown Pride Committee secured University of Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz as the main speaker at the kick-off fundraiser event for the Frederick "Duke" Slater Scholarship Fund. It will be form 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursdah, May 9, at Clinton High School.

—The Calamus-Wheatland Hometown Pride Committee was selected to receive a $100,000 Catalyst grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority and a $40,000 grant from ECIA for the renovation of a commercial building in Calamus.

—The Lost Nation Hometown Committee is planning "Rustic Days," an annual three-day festival in July that is the town's primary fundraiser.

BITS AND PIECES

—The Clinton Lumberkings home opener is at 6:30 p.m. May 28 against Burlington.

—The first Heroes n' Hooks Fishing Derby will be from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, for anglers 15 and younger. It's being put on by the Clinton Police, Fire and Park and Rec Departments and the American Legion.

—Cellist Anthony Arnone is the guest artist with Clinton Symphony Orchestra to close the orchestra's 70th concert season. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.