Almost one-year later JSO makes arrest in Arlington homicide investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced it made an arrest in a homicide investigation from last year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On June 12, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of 1300 Eddy Road when calls were received about a man lying in the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

When police arrived they found Dylonn Bealle-Veneziale, then 23-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded but pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Action News Jax told you when friends and family came together for Bealle-Veneziale’s vigil a few days after he was shot to death. M.A.D.D.A.D.S. also joined the family to help search for evidence and get justice.

On Friday, JSO said after they completed their investigation, Cierra Marie Martin, 31, was identified as the shooting suspect.

“Cierra who is serving a prison sentence for aggravated assault in Lowell Correction Institute (Marion County, Fl.) was transported to the Police Memorial Building where she was interviewed by homicide detectives,” JSO said in a statement. “Subsequently, Cierra was arrested for murder and booked into PTDF for the victim’s murder.”

Dylonn was described as joyful, and a caring person that didn’t deserve to die.

“I love you my boy,” Alex, a friend of Bealle-Venziale said. “He was a son, a good friend, created many memories with him.”

Cierra’s first court date is yet to be announced.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.