It's almost monsoon season in Arizona. Take a look back at 60 years of lightning and storms

As the summer heat sets in, metro Phoenix begins counting down to monsoon season.

The special season brings with it large, periodic rain showers and thunderstorms that sweep across the Valley, making July the rainiest month of the year in Phoenix and briefly cooling the area.

Over the past 60 years, Arizona Republic photographers have captured images of the stunning lightning storms, rolling haboobs, heavy downpours and widespread flooding. Step back in time to relive some of the biggest and most visually striking storms from the past decades with this gallery.

Here's what to know about monsoon season in Arizona and how to stay safe.

When is monsoon season in Arizona?

The Arizona monsoon season starts approximately in June and continues through September. Since 2008, the established dates from the National Weather Service are from June 15 through Sept. 30.

These dates only suggest the higher possibility of storms, so don't be confused when it doesn't rain between these dates.

Before the weather service established these dates, the start of the season was signaled by three consecutive days of average dew point temperatures of 55 degrees or higher. The dew point means the temperature to which air must be cooled to become saturated with water vapor. This is what forms clouds.

How do residents prepare for monsoons?

Before monsoon season brings big storms, here's what Arizonans should know to stay safe:

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. The depth of water is not always obvious. The roadbed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.

Six inches of water can cause most cars to lose control.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickups.

Don't drive around barricades. Turn around and go the other way.

Treat non-working or flashing traffic signals at intersections as a four-way stop. Proceed with caution.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Monsoon season in Arizona: Look at 60 years of best weather photos