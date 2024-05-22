‘Almost killed me’: Neighbors express concerns after homes struck with bullets in north Charlotte

Neighbors are expressing concerns after hearing nearly ten rounds of gunshots in a north Charlotte parking lot.

Channel 9′s Almiya White learned that one of those bullets hit a woman who was seven months pregnant.

Another one of those bullets pieced a resident’s home.

“I cannot keep up; I still have bullet holes from last week in there,” neighbor Perry said.

Perry, who didn’t want to be identified, said her home is decorated with bullet holes. In this particular instance, she was in bed when a bullet struck her window.

“It was a couple of boys just out here arguing. And next thing you know, just gunshots started going off. Could have almost killed me,” Perry explained.

According to police reports, 20 people are listed as victims in this case, one of whom was allegedly shot in the leg.

ALSO READ: ‘Took an amazing person’: Family mourns man shot, killed by 2 teens during home invasion

Arthur Lauderdale told White that the victim was his niece.

“She’s pregnant. Seven months. The bullet is still in her leg,” Lauderdale expressed. “It’s scary. It’s very scary.”

Perry said this isn’t the first shooting in the area, and her neighbors have installed ring cameras in response to the violence.

She said her kids are now afraid of the place that should feel like home.

“They are afraid to go to sleep late at night,” Perry said. “They don’t want to go to school and are afraid to come out because they don’t know they’re going to get shot. So it’s time to get out of here.”

Channel 9 learned that the woman who was shot in the leg is expected to be okay.

However, it is unclear if any suspects have been identified in this case.

VIDEO: Teenage suspects arrested after man killed in west Charlotte home



