Almost hit by a car on an unsafe road in Des Moines? Fill out a map that says where:

If you were ever in a close call while crossing a busy street, local officials want to hear from you.

The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, a regional transportation planning body, is working on a comprehensive safety action plan to improve traffic safety across the metro area. The effort will pinpoint areas with traffic safety concerns and offer solutions to reduce injuries and deaths.

"It's important just because any fatality, any injury is one too many," said Dylan Mullenix, executive director of the MPO.

The effort includes public feedback, and residents are encouraged to offer comments and add to an interactive map to label places where they've felt safe or unsafe in traffic, have an idea to improve traffic safety or nearly got into an accident — whether while driving a car, riding a bike or walking.

The map already has nearly 400 entries.

One person suggested, for example, traffic lights or a turning lane to improve safety for drivers outside the Saylorville Lake Marina, while another called the Interstate 35 and Mills Civic Parkway interchange a "death trap" for pedestrians and cyclists in West Des Moines.

Another commenter called the project to partially convert Grand Avenue in downtown Des Moines to a two-lane road a "big success."

The $1 million planning study is covered through a $800,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant, part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2021, and a $200,000 match from the MPO.

The first step is the comprehensive safety plan. The MPO could then qualify for federal funding to help implement the plan.

The safety action plan is similar to the city of Des Moines' Vision Zero project, but takes a metro-wide approach and will ensure all communities are reflected, Mullenix said. Alongside the public input, the work has included data analysis to identify areas with large numbers of crashes and consider factors like the time of day or the type of road.

The plan will also identify possible ways to address safety concerns and help guide local officials. Perhaps it could be a physical solution, such as putting up a sign or reducing the number of lanes, or a policy solution, such as boosting traffic enforcement in certain places or lowering the speed limit.

The comprehensive safety action plan is expected to be completed in the fall. The city of Grimes also received a supplemental $400,000 grant for planning in the Highway 141 corridor.

Scheduled meetings for the public to offer input include:

6 p.m. June 5 at Franklin Avenue Library in Des Moines

5 p.m. June 25 at Pleasant Hill City Hall

More information is available at engage.thinkconfluence.com/dsm-mpo-safety-action-plan/engagement-activities.

