Almost of half of shoppers switch to supermarket-own brands

Almost half of British households are switching to supermarket own-brand food to combat rising shopping costs, new figures show.

A survey by consumer group Which? found 46pc of those polled had bought more own-brand goods in the last year amid stubborn food inflation.

It comes as middle-class shoppers become the majority in discount supermarkets, with more than half of spending at Aldi and Lidl coming from white-collar workers.

Despite falling at the fastest rate on record in January, food inflation remains at 6.7pc, according to analysts Kantar. In January, the data company warned households were “still facing pretty hefty pressures on their budgets” after months of high prices.

Industry figures from Kantar showed middle-class shoppers were increasingly turning to discount retailers Aldi and Lidl.

Roughly 54pc of the spending at the German discounters came from the “ABC1” social group, which covers white-collar managers, doctors, teachers and specialist clerical staff. Around 55pc of the British population are ABC1.

The analyst said the middle classes had been lured to Aldi and Lidl by frozen items and fresh meat and vegetables.

Middle-class families have also faced the worst tax raid in a generation, with millions expected to be dragged into higher tax brackets due frozen tax thresholds. More than one million workers are set to pay 45pc income tax by 2028 – up from 240,000 when the Tories came into power.

Which?’s insight tracker found that the cost of food remained a key concern for households, with one in eight stating they had skipped meals to stay within budget.

Renters were more likely to skip meals to cut costs, Which? said, with one in four admitting to the practice.

The report called on supermarkets to be more transparent when displaying food prices.

Sue Davies, of the consumer group, said: “Supermarkets can make a real difference in the communities that need it most.

“That’s why we’re calling on them to ensure everyone has easy access to budget food ranges that enable healthy choices, can easily compare the price of products to get the best value and that promotions are targeted at supporting people most in need.”

Which?’s analysis identified several regions in Britain “in need of help accessing accessible food”.

The consumer group said constituencies in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the West Midlands lacked access to nearby supermarkets or had difficulty securing online deliveries.

Dr Fran Pontin, of research group the Consumer Data Research Centre, said: “With mounting evidence of consumers worrying about bills and skipping meals, it’s crucial to have an updated neighbourhood-level assessment of food insecurity risk.

“Empowering policymakers to take a data-driven approach to identifying and effectively channelling support to the communities most in need.”

Constituencies in Birmingham dominated the list in England, with 98.5pc of local areas in Hodge Hill deemed most likely to need extra support due to high fuel poverty and low income.

In Wales, the highest concentration of at-risk areas were in the Valleys, while in Scotland, households in the Central Belt and Dundee were identified as needing extra support.

