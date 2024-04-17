Almost half of public willing to pay for better NHS treatment

Nine in 10 respondents to the poll said the NHS needs reform, which is more than the number who hold the same view on public education, the prison system or social care

Close to half of Britons would be willing to pay for better NHS treatment, according to a new opinion poll that reveals the scale of enthusiasm for healthcare reform.

Around 40 per cent of respondents said they would be open to paying extra to have operations more quickly, routine opticians’ check-ups and mental health appointments.

A pollster linked the public’s willingness to pay more to the current state of the NHS, with waiting lists at record highs despite Rishi Sunak’s pledge to bring them down.

Nine in 10 respondents said the NHS needs reform, which is more than the number who hold the same view on public education, the prison system or social care.

Half of all respondents wanted “major” reform.

The findings, which come in a Savanta poll for The Telegraph, raise interesting questions about how voters could react if a party proposed new charges for some NHS treatments.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s health minister, has talked about the need to radically reform the NHS and wants to lean on private provision to ease waiting lists.

In recent years some policy experts have argued that Labour is best placed to drive through healthcare reform while keeping the public on side given the party created the NHS.

NHS likened to a ‘national religion’

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: “Public support for the NHS remains incredibly high. But our research suggests that the public’s perception of the state of the NHS is so bad, they appear to be willing to pay to receive a level of service that used to be more readily available.”

The NHS is often likened to a “national religion” by figures in Westminster. Some have argued the public’s overwhelming support for the institution has actually stymied discussions about fundamental reform.

Ministers in both Labour and Tory governments in recent decades have steered clear of proposing any new forms of charging for NHS services, sometimes fearing political attacks.

Wes Streeting, Labour's health minister, has talked about the need to radically reform the NHS - Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

But the new polling offers hints that many voters could be more open-minded about paying for NHS treatment if it means they get it quicker.

One question in the poll of 2,200 UK adults conducted over last weekend asked people “to what extent do you think you would be willing, or unwilling, to pay for each of the following?”

Of the 10 different services listed, only one saw a majority of people say they were willing to pay for quicker service: faster vaccinations for foreign travel.

But among the other services, a surprisingly large chunk of the respondents - often around four in ten - were open to paying for quicker treatment.

It included 42 per cent of respondents that said they would be willing to pay for quicker dental check-ups, 40 per cent for quicker major surgery, 39 per cent for quicker opticians’ check-ups, 38 per cent for quicker minor operations and 38 per cent for quicker mental health appointments.

One possible explanation could be the current state of the NHS. Waiting lists in England have been rising for years under the Tory Government, accelerated by the Covid pandemic.

Another could be that a large chunk of the population already effectively pays for healthcare via private health insurance, potentially shaping wider views on NHS services.

The poll also found an openness to pay higher tax in return for more NHS funding, despite the overall tax burden already heading for its highest level in 70 years.

Funding the NHS with a one percentage point rise in the top rate of income tax, basic rate of income tax or National Insurance rate were all backed by a majority of voters.

There was little discernible difference in the findings between Tory voters and Labour voters, suggesting that the views are widely held regardless of party affiliations.