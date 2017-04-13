NASA finds key ingredients for life pouring out of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus

Evidence is increasing that liquid water and other building blocks for life exists on two icy moons in our solar system, NASA researchers announced.

The exciting new insights, revealed in a Thursday news conference, came from data gathered by the Cassini spacecraft probing Saturn and the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Cassini scientists said Saturn's moon Enceladus appears to play host to both liquid water and chemical energy that's required for life to exist, such as carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen.

Hubble researchers also reported new evidence of what they believe are hydrogen plumes erupting from Jupiter's moon Europa.

The scientists published two research papers on their findings. The paper related Saturn's moon, published in the journal Science, shows that hydrogen gas — which could potentially provide a chemical energy source for life — is pouring into a subsurface, liquid ocean of Enceladus from hydrothermal activity on the seafloor.

A suspected plume of material erupted two years apart from the same location on Jupiter's icy moon Europa. Both plumes, photographed in UV light by Hubble, were seen in silhouette as the moon passed in front of Jupiter.

Enceladus is a small, icy moon located a billion miles farther away from the sun than the Earth is, NASA said.

An icy crust lies atop the moon's liquid ocean. The presence of ample hydrogen in the ocean means that microbes at the bottom of the food web — if any exist — could use hydrogen to obtain energy by combining it with carbon dioxide dissolved in the water. Such a chemical reaction produces methane as a byproduct, and forms the root of Earth's own tree of life.

"Enceladus has almost all of the ingredients that you would need to support life on Earth," said Linda Spilker, Cassini project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, during the press conference.

An image of Saturn's moon Enceladus, taken by the Cassini spacecraft.

The chemical ingredients of life include carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur. The new findings indicate Enceladus has nearly all of these ingredients, thought that does not guarantee there are microbes or other life on the tiny, icy moon.

"Confirmation that the chemical energy for life exists within the ocean of a small moon of Saturn is an important milestone in our search for habitable worlds beyond Earth," Spilker said in a statement.