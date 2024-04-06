Almost 80 years after his death, Iowan fallen in WWII honored with flags at half-staff

Raymond U. Schlamp.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor Raymond U. Schlamp, an Iowa-born soldier, nearly 80 years after his death during a World War II battle in France.

The honor comes as his family holds a celebration of life gathering Saturday at the Lawrence Community Center in Anamosa.

Schlamp, 28, a U.S. Army Pfc. in Company G, 2nd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division, had been missing and presumed dead until 2023, when he was identified through DNA and other analysis of remains removed from the Lorraine American Cemetery in Limey, France, in 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a March 12 news release.

The family was recently given a briefing on the details, a separate news release from the governor's office said.

A news article included in the POW/MIA agency news release said Schlamp was born in the far northern Iowa town of McIntire, but that his family had later moved to Dubuque. He had joined the Army in November 1941 and had been overseas for about two years, the article said.

According to his Army personnel profile, he was he was withdrawing with his company Spt. 8, 1944, during heavy fighting from an indefensible forward position in an area known as the Horseshoe Woods near the German border in northeastern France when he was wounded in both legs. He was last seen on the east side of the Moselle River.

Medical corpsmen who returned the following morning could not locate him, and he was listed as missing on Sept. 11, the news article said.

The POW/MIA agency said Schlamp was declared dead in 1945. The remains eventually identified as his were found in 1951.

His name is listed on the Walls of the Missing at Epinal American Cemetery in Dinozé, France, and a rosette will be placed next to it to denote that he has been accounted for, the agency said.

Under the governor's order, flags on and in the Iowa Capitol, as well as flags on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state, will fly half-staff until sunset Saturday. The order encourages all other flags in Iowa to be flown half-staff "as a sign of respect.”

