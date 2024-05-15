Almost 8,000 Ukrainians Evacuated From Kharkiv Region Amid Russian Offensive

Almost 8,000 Ukrainian residents had been evacuated from the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine as of Wednesday, May 15, amid Russia’s offensive in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Footage released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows the evacuation of elderly residents and animals from villages and towns in the Kharkiv region.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that of the almost 8,000 people already evacuated, most were women, elderly people, people with reduced mobility, people with disabilities, and children.

According to Syniehubov, one 79-year-old woman died and 22 people were injured in the Kharkiv region in the past day.

Residential buildings, educational institutions, and cars were damaged as a result of Russian shelling, Syniehubov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the latest Russian push in the northeast as an attempt to divert Ukrainian forces from the front lines around Donetsk. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Storyful