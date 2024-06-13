Almost 500 new homes planned in Cathedral City. Here's where

At least 472 new homes are planned or being built around Cathedral City, a boom in development that city officials say is the result of years of work.

The lake and tennis courts are seen at the center of Rio del Sol in Cathedral City on June 6.

Mayor Mark Carnevale shared some of the projects during his State of the City presentation in May. He said the city now has an online "self service portal" that allows residents and developers to do things like apply for permits, plans and licenses.

Saying he was “ecstatic” over the progress on developments, Carnevale added: “I mean, it's been a long time coming and we finally got all the ducks in a row and (are) moving right along with our building.”

He added that the value of property in Cathedral City is starting to show.

“You know, when other cities are growing and building out … it's evident they've got to start looking elsewhere,” he said. “They're looking here in Cathedral City, and we have the property for them.”

In some cases, builders are completing communities that have been partially finished for some time. In other cases, the projects are completely new.

Here's a glimpse at some of the housing in the works in Cathedral City:

Campanile

The main entrance to Campanile is seen from above in Cathedral City on June 6.

Campanile, located at Ramon Road and Via Campanile Walden Way, is a gated community that will have 286 single-family homes once it's finished. Sandra Molina, the city’s deputy director of development services, said in email that it was partially built with 149 existing homes until Williams Homes took on the project. The company has built 54 homes and plans to build 83 more on the north side of the community, she said.

Williams Homes is selling the homes for prices starting at $548,100, according to its website. Its amenities include a community recreation center and pool.

Mountain View Estates

Another gated community planned near Campanile is Mountain View Estates, which will consist of 110 single-family homes with accessory dwelling units. It is located in the area between McCallum Way and Ramon Road and east of Neuma Drive, on about 27 acres, according to a 2020 city staff report for the Planning Commission.

One of the highlights of this project is 65,000 square feet of recreational area, which Molina said includes walking paths, bocce ball, pickleball courts, covered picnic areas and a dog park.

The houses, either in modern Spanish or transitional Spanish architectural styles, will be priced at market rate. Prices have not been announced.

Nirvana Estates

The future site of Nirvana Estates is seen in Cathedral City on June 6.

Nirvana Estates, located south of East Palm Canyon Drive and west of Bankside Drive, is a planned community with 101 single-family homes. The homes will have recreational amenities and modern architecture, according to Molina.

Rio del Sol

Rio del Sol is a gated community that will have 487 single-family homes once it's fully built. Molina said this housing project was partially built with 273 homes until GHA Companies took it on. It is located south of Gerald Ford Drive and east of Date Palm Drive.

Rhonda Knerr, a sales director for Rio del Sol, said the community has been in Cathedral City for about 30 years and has had different builders. She said they are currently building 11 different floor plans ranging from 1,400 to over 2,500 square feet and priced between the mid $500,000s and the high $900,000s.

They have finished 55 homes and have 159 more to build, according to Knerr. She said amenities include a pool, jacuzzi, dog parks, tennis courts and walking trails.

“I think the biggest thing here is community,” she said.

Homes at Rio del Sol are seen June 6 in Cathedral City. More construction is planned in the community.

The Grove Apartments

The Grove Apartments, located in downtown Cathedral City between Grove Street and Cove Lane, will have contemporary architecture and 19 units spread over three stories.

The future site of The Grove Apartments is seen in Cathedral City on June 6.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Almost 500 new homes planned in Cathedral City