Almost 100 Columbus restaurants received health inspections last month. See their scores

Health inspectors visited almost 100 Muscogee County restaurants, lounges and other food establishments in May, with 44 earning perfect scores.

Of the 91 restaurants, lounges and bars inspected in April, 83 earned “A’s” and eight earned “B’s,” according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

No restaurants in Columbus required a follow-up inspection last month.

Here is the full list of health inspection scores for food establishments inspected in May.

Perfect food safety scores

Bmoski’s Flavor Wings & Cafe, 4701 St. Mary’s Rd.

Build Yo Poke, 6550 Whittlesey Rd., suite 105

Caffe Amici, 2301 Airport Thwy., unit E-2

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., suite H

Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse Base, 1301 6th Ave., unit C

Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse Mobile, 1301 6th Ave., unit C

Chester’s Ribs & BBQ, 400 4th St.

China Express, 4519 Woodruff Rd., suite 19

Columbus Crab House, 3517 Victory Dr., suite A7

Country Road Buffet, 2509 Airport Thwy.

El Primo Taqueria, 1002 Bay Ave. Suite 5

El Vaquero North, 2976 Northlake Pkwy.

Epic Restaurant, Inc., 1201 Front Ave., suite E

Filberto’s Authentic Filipino Cuisine, 1022 Bay Ave., suite 8

Firehouse Subs, 3201 Macon Rd. suite 263

Fountain City Nutrition, 5770 Milgen Rd., unit 7

Jack’s Family Restaurant, US Highway 27

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 8100 Veterans Pkwy., suite 413

JL Japanese Express, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., unit L4

Koreana, 5828 Moon Rd.

La Garita Restaurant & Bakery, 1230 Fort Benning Rd.

Mandarin Cafe, 6100 Veterans Pkwy. 5

McDonald’s #11822, 4121 Buena Vista Rd.

Millhouse Kitchen & Bar, 1801 1st Ave.

Moe’s Original BBQ, 1421 6th Ave.

Olive Garden, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., #5

Paleteria Los Reyes, 2505 Airport Trwy, unit M

Poke Sun, 1002 Bay Ave.

Ray’s Quick Stop, 211 13th St., suite 112

Samurai Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar, 1009 Broadway

Sbarro, 3131 Manchester Expy. 6f

Shark’s Fish & Chicken, 5609 Milgen Rd.

Spudzilla Monster Loaded Potatoes & More, 6550 Whittlesey Blvd., suite 101

Taco Bell, 8142 Veterans Pkwy

Taqueria Jalisco, 5001 Forrest Rd., unit 3

Terry Ho’s Quick Kitchen, 7830 Veterans Pkwy., suite E

The Emeralds Touch BBQ Base, 5156 River Rd., suite F

The Emeralds Touch BBQ Mobile, 5156 River Rd., suite F

The Hangout, 6060 Veterans Pkwy.

The Ice Cream Girl and Co. Base, 3718 2nd Ave., suite C

The Ice Cream Girl and Co. Mobile, 3718 2nd Ave., suite C

The Juicy Crab, 1505 Manchester Expy.

The Loft, 1032 Broadway

The Simple Greek, 1228 Broadway, suite 100

Other restaurants receiving A grades

A Town Wings, 2538 Airport Thwy.

Bluewater Grill, 4640 Warm Springs Rd., suite B

Camileaux’s Low Country Boil and Wings, 1660 Whittlesey Rd., suite 100

China No. 1, 3759 Victory Dr. #5

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 5295 Whittlesey Blvd.

Cracker Barrel #523, 1500 Bradley Park Dr.

Ezell’s Catfish Cabin, 4001 Warm Springs Rd.

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, 6517 Kitten Lake Dr., suite W1

Ivy Park Sports and Grill, 9501 Veterans Pkwy. C

JB’s Dream Deli, 6361 Talokas Ln, suite C180

Just Thai, 5156 River Rd., suite A & B

La Nacional, 4403 17th Ave.

Marco’s Pizza, 1290 Double Churches Rd.

Mark’s City Grill, 7160 Moon Rd., suite C&D

McDonald’s #6080, 3450 Victory Dr.

Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5753 Milgen Rd.

Mexi-Grill Taqueria, 4917 Hamilton Rd.

Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant & Bakery

Mizu Ramen Bar, 6073 Veterans Pkwy.

Mr. Wings Sports Grill and Bar, 4519 Woodruff Rd., suite 15

New Garden, 1403 B Warm Springs Rd.

Outback Steakhouse, 6714 Whittlesey Blvd.

Shane’s Rib Shack, 7529 Veterans Pkwy.

Shangri-LA, 4248 Buena Vista Rd.

Seoul Garden, 2001 South Lumpkin Rd., suite 4

Sonic Drive-In #6006, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd.

Starbucks, 6783 Veterans Pkwy.

Texas Roadhouse, 2970 N. Lake Pkwy

Thai House, 5592 Whitesville Rd.

Thai Orchid, 5960 Veterans Pkwy., suite A

The Animal Farm, 105 12th St.

The Juicy Seafood, 6780 Veterans Pkwy.

Trevioli Italian Kitchen, 7466 Blackmon Rd., suite D

Tuesdays Street Taco & Burritos, 3001 Williams Rd. Unit A

Uptown Vietnam Cuisine, 1250 Broadway

Wasabi, 5413 Whittlesey Blvd. unit 500

Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse, 1808 Manchester Expy.

Wicked Hen, 1350 13th St.

Yamazaki Sushi & Hibachi, 6516 Kitten Lake Dr.

Restaurants receiving B grades

Cannon Brewpub, 1041 Broadway

China Kitchen Columbus, 2424 Woodruff Farm Rd., 2C

Country’s on Broadway, 1329 Broadway

Country Wings II, 1241 Double Churches Rd., suite D

Dell’s Foods, 3466 University Ave., suite 4

Houlihan’s North, 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd.

Saffron, 5300 Sidney Simon Blvd., suite 27

Wasabi Sushi & Thai, 1639 Bradley Park Dr., unit 800

How the grading works

Restaurants receive one of four letter grades that are assigned based on how many points are deducted from 100:

“A” grades mean food safety is excellent is achieved by receiving 90-100 points

“B’s” are issued when there is “satisfactory compliance” with the business receiving 80-89 points

“C’s” mean there is marginal compliance and applied to scores between 70-79

“U’s” represent unsatisfactory compliance and are applied to scores of 69 or less.

Establishments that receive a “C” or “U” food safety grade will have at least one additional routine inspection added in a twelve month period, according to state law.

Residents can find information on all health inspections on the Georgia Department of Health’s online portal.