Almost 100% chance of rain with lightning storms in the afternoon and evening

Rain continues to cover Central Florida with another day of high showers and storm chances.

The area will be warm and muggy, with temperatures in the high 80s, low 90s throughout the day, according to NWS Melbourne.

The highest heavy rainfall potential will be Thursday afternoon as chances range from 70% to 90%.

There may be some lightning strikes and gusty winds to accompany the rain.

Meteorologists are warning beachgoers there is a moderate risk for rip currents.