Ally Financial taps next CEO

Ally Financial Inc. has named a new CEO, five months after the bank’s former leader, Jeffrey Brown, announced he was leaving the company.

The bank said today it hired Michael Rhodes to serve in the role, as well as a member of the board, starting April 29. Rhodes was named CEO of Ally after he announced Wednesday he is resigning from Discover Financial on April 1. His departure from Discover comes after Capital One Financial Corp. in February agreed to purchase the company for more than $35 billion.

Like Ally’s previous CEO, Rhodes will be based in Charlotte.

