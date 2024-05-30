Allworth Advice | Advice for a first-time credit card user

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Hruby, CFP, answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions to yourmoney@enquirer.com.

Cheryl in Cheviot: My daughter is 23 and just got her first credit card. Any advice for her?

Answer: This is a big step in her financial life! Because when used properly, a credit card can help her establish – and build – a strong credit history that she can carry through her adult life.

One of the biggest pieces of advice we can give is to not carry a balance. Ever. Doing so will not improve her credit score – this is one of the biggest credit card myths out there. (Plus, the interest payments would just cost her more money.) So, as she’s accumulating charges throughout the month, she needs to make sure she always has sufficient funds to pay that card off in-full when her bill is due.

Along that same vein, she should always strive to pay her bill on time. According to CNBC, missed payments or payments that are more than 30 days late will ding her score anywhere between 17-133 points depending on the severity of the tardiness. If she needs to, she should set a monthly calendar reminder in her phone to pay her bill.

We also suggest never maxing out a credit card. Just because she might have, say, a $5,000 credit line doesn’t mean she should be using all of that in a month. Using too much will impact something called her "credit utilization ratio" – and if that gets too high, her credit score will fall. Ideally, it’s wise to try and use less than 30 percent of available credit during a billing cycle. This would be $1,500 in her case. (Those with high credit scores typically use even less, around six percent.)

And one more tip: She should really make sure she’s reviewing her statement every month. We know, we know. This is a fairly old school approach. After all, most people don’t even ask for receipts these days. But this is one of the best ways to ensure that she’s getting billed for her purchases – not a scammer’s. It’s also a good idea to set-up mobile alerts that will notify her about things like purchases over a certain amount, international transactions, suspicious activity, etc.

The Allworth Advice is that a credit card is not inherently evil. If it’s used with discipline and responsibility, it can be a very valuable financial tool. Good luck to your daughter!

Matt from Independence: Do you think credit card points will go away because of the recent swipe fee agreement?

Answer: First, let’s re-set so everyone is on the same page. Back in March, Visa and Mastercard agreed to reduce the rate they charge merchants for accepting credit cards for the next five years. But these so-called ‘swipe fees’ are actually where the money comes from to fund credit card rewards programs. So, on one hand, a smaller swipe fee is good news for businesses (especially small businesses). But on the other, some folks are concerned this "smaller" pool of money (which, mind you, is still in the billions) means they’ll have to say goodbye to their rewards program.

In all likelihood, rewards programs won’t go away. They’re just too popular. However, card issuers and banks could decide to change their programs in some form or fashion, which could entail reducing point perks.

Here’s the Allworth Advice: If any changes are made, they likely won’t take effect until the swipe fee agreement is approved, which, according to The New York Times, won’t be until later this year (or even next year). But keep in mind that the rules governing rewards can always change, and at the drop of a dime. So, if you have points, take advantage when you can and actually use them.

Responses are for informational purposes only and individuals should consider whether any general recommendation in these responses are suitable for their particular circumstances based on investment objectives, financial situation and needs. To the extent that a reader has any questions regarding the applicability of any specific issue discussed above to his/her individual situation, he/she is encouraged to consult with the professional advisor of his/her choosing, including a tax advisor and/or attorney. Retirement planning services offered through Allworth Financial a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Securities offered through AW Securities, a Registered Broker/Dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit allworthfinancial.com or call (513) 469-7500.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Allworth Advice | Advice for a first-time credit card user