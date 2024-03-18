Allisha Watts murder suspect to appear in court following autopsy release

The Charlotte man accused of killing his girlfriend is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The autopsy for Allisha Watts, released last week, left more questions than answers after listing her cause of death as “undetermined.”

She was found dead in August and was last seen leaving James Dunmore’s house in Charlotte. Dunmore and Watts were in a relationship at the time.

Now that the autopsy doesn’t directly indicate her death as a murder, Dunmore’s attorney wants his $1 million bond changed from “secured” to “unsecured.” Watt’s family hopes that doesn’t happen.

“I’m pretty sure and I’m praying to God that they use other evidence to hold him in jail, besides an autopsy report, like her car, his clothes,” her cousin told Channel 9.

If his bond is changed to unsecured, Dunmore he wouldn’t have to pay anything to get out of jail.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson will be in Montgomery County to cover his court appearance. This article will be updated as information comes into the newsroom.

