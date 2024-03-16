Allisha Watts case: Attorney files motion for murder suspect’s release

The attorney for the man accused of killing Allisha Watts wants a judge to release him.

James Dunmore’s attorney wants his $1 million bond changed from secured to unsecured, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

That means he doesn’t have to pay anything to get out of jail.

The motion was filed after an autopsy report this week listed Watts’ cause of death as undetermined and not a homicide.

Watts was found dead in August 2023 and was last seen leaving Dunmore’s home in Charlotte.

Dunmore will be in court on Monday in Montgomery County.



