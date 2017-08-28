Alligator swims over fence and enters woman's flooded backyard in Texas

Hurricane Harvey dumped a ridiculous amount of rain on southeastern Texas this weekend, bringing with it some unwanted guests.

Arlene Kelsch's backyard faces Lake Olympia, so spotting an alligator is not too uncommon. But thanks to Harvey, which has since been declassified to a tropical storm, heavy rains caused her yard to flood, and Kelsch has spotted multiple gators swimming over her fence.

"So here's the gator moving along," Kelsch said in a video posted to Facebook. She shows off the fence in her backyard and pans the camera to show a second alligator just chilling in her backyard.

"Holy crap was my reaction," Kelsch told Chron.com. "I felt relatively safe seeing them; it's kind of cool. As long as I don't open my door, I'm fine, but it's still a little creepy."

In addition to gators, says she also spotted some frogs on her windows, and speculates that there are some snakes slithering around in the water.

According to posts on Facebook, the Lake Olympia area now has a mandatory evacuation, so Kelsch has since left her home and is staying with a friend

Other images of gators in the Houston area spread across social media as the storm hit, which were proven to be false. Even Katie Couric posted an image of a gator, which she claimed came from her "friend's Houston 'hood." That image was from April.

Look who wandered into my friend's Houston 'hood Thinking about everyone affected by Harvey and 🙏🏻 they r safe pic.twitter.com/BTuGLACiqg — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 27, 2017